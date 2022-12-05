ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

First look: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills odds and lines

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The New York Jets (7-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (9-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Jets vs. Bills odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

After a hard-fought 28-25 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions, the Bills beat the New England Patriots 24-10 Thursday. The Bills are back atop the AFC East division and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. This will be key as there is now only one team that gets a first-round bye in the playoffs. This, as well as forcing teams to go through Buffalo in January, is a benefit for the Bills as they hope to run to the Super Bowl behind QB Josh Allen.

The Jets came up just short on their comeback bid against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, losing 27-22. QB Mike White did everything he could, throwing for 369 yards and running for a score to cut the lead to 5 late in the game.

Jets at Bills odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:20 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jets +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | Bills -425 (bet $425 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jets +8.5 (-111) | Bills -8.5 (-109)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44 (O: -107 | U: -113)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Jets 7-5 | Bills 9-3
  • ATS: Jets 7-5 | Bills 6-5
  • O/U: Jets 5-7 | Bills 3-9

Jets vs. Bills head-to-head

In the most-recent game between these teams, the Jets were able to pull out a 20-17 victory. This came as, despite playing with an injured elbow, Allen ran for both of Buffalo’s TDs in the game.

White has brought a new energy and spark to the Jets, who are vying for a playoff spot.

This will be the 125th all-time meeting between these rivals with Buffalo leading the series 67-57.

