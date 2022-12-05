Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday, trading close to their highest since mid-September, as strong demand led by top importer China underpinned the market. While soybeans were likely to post a weekly gain, wheat was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise on strong Chinese demand, Argentine drought
Easing China COVID-19 restrictions seen buoying soybean demand. Concerns over dry weather in Argentina curbing soybean output. China Nov. soybean imports drop 14% on year to 7.35 mln tonnes. (Adds quote in paragraph 3, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China hog futures fall on weak consumption, heavy slaughter
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract fell more than 3% on Wednesday, the biggest decline since July, as spot prices came under pressure from weak consumption and heavy slaughter volumes. The January contract was down 3.05% at 20,315 yuan ($2,908.71) per tonne by 10:15...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans hold firm
Wheat consolidates after sliding on export competition. Soybeans supported by China demand, Argentina drought. Markets weigh recession risks, China COVID policy shift. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed on technical buying Wednesday after sliding to 13-month lows earlier...
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel. * Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. * China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. * Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. * Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. * Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 14-20
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 14-20 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Agriculture Online
Argentine government says 74.2% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Producers sold 556,000 tonnes in the week of Nov. 24-30,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September
* Chinese demand, Argentina drought lend support to soybeans * Wheat firm after rebound from one-year low, corn also steady * Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts. Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil. Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report. A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market. High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. CBOT wheat was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 750.75 1.25 0.17 770.75 -2.59 CBOT corn 641.75 0.50 0.08 593.25 8.18 CBOT soy 1474.50 2.50 0.17 1339.25 10.10 Paris wheat 309.00 2.00 0.65 276.75 11.65 Paris maize 291.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.98 Paris rape 568.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -24.57 WTI crude oil 73.81 1.80 2.50 75.21 -1.86 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.08 1.1368 -7.52 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend rally on robust demand; rupee drags India market
Demand weak from key-buying destinations - Indian exporter. Some Chinese buyers opting for cheaper Indian variety- traders. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose for a third consecutive week to a near 16-month high on robust demand, while a weaker rupee weighed on rates for the staple from top exporter India.
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean area forecast could fall due to drought -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of a prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its 2022/23 agricultural season has been badly affected by...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 7-10 cents, wheat up 5-10 cents, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents. * Wheat firming on bargain buying and short covering...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. "This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays," said Rich Nelson, chief...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME Feeder, live cattle firm; softer cash weighs
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed on Thursday, supported by sluggish corn futures, while live cattle gains were muted as meatpackers offered lower cash cattle prices this week, traders said. "They've backed off a bit in the cash market," said Doug Houghton,...
Comments / 0