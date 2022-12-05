Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for unfair business practices

You don’t mess with the Swifties.

More than two dozen fans have filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, accusing the company of fraud, misrepresentation and antitrust violations, The Washington Post reported.

The suit came after fans had issues purchasing tickets for Swift’s upcoming “Eras” tour and claimed that Ticketmaster botched several items — including the “Verified Fan” presale codes to the wait times provided on the sale’s website.

The suit claims that Ticketmaster allowed scalpers and bots to get into the TaylorSwiftTix presale site, Entertainment Weekly and Rolling Stone reported.

Tickets first went on presale on Nov. 15 for those who were part of the verified program, but shortly after the sale began, fans were complaining about issues, with some having to wait in a queue for more than five hours, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ticket sales depending on location or other early access presales were later delayed.

Eventually, public ticket sales were canceled, with Ticketmaster saying there was “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” left, BuzzFeed News reported.

The complaint, which had 26 plaintiffs initially with at least another 150 people showing interest in taking part, seeks $2,500 for each violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law referring to “any unlawful, unfair or fraudulent business act or practice and unfair, deceptive, untrue or misleading advertising,” the Post reported.

The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly and other media outlets reached out to Ticketmaster for a comment but no news outlet has received one as of Monday afternoon.

Swift apologized to her fans but blamed Ticketmaster for the issues.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets, and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift said three days later, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

Ticketmaster also apologized to the songwriter and her fans for the “terrible experience” trying to buy tickets.

The Department of Justice has started an investigation into Ticketmaster’s practices, BuzzFeed News reported.

