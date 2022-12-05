ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Tiger throws set to kickstart indoor season at Early Bird Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn throws team will return to competition to officially begin the Tigers' first indoor season under the helm of head coach Leroy Burrell at the UW Early Bird Invitational Saturday, Dec. 8 in Oshkosh, Wis. "Really excited to get the year started," Auburn Head Coach...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Newcomer Spotlight: Annabelle Widra

As Auburn softball continues to roll through the fall semester, a group of fresh faces are poised to make and instant impact and continue to take the program to the next level. Throughout the fall, we'll introduce the new members of Auburn softball as they prepare to put the Southeastern Conference and country on notice.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Former Tiger Glass Named To Indiana Basketball HOF Silver Anniversary Team

NEWCASTLE, Ind. – Former Auburn men's basketball guard Lincoln Glass (South Bend, Ind.) was one of 17 players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. Glass, currently the head boys basketball coach...
AUBURN, AL

