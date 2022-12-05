Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Plan With Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers - well, kind of. He told reporters a decision on Rodgers' future wouldn't happen until the end of the season. Gutekunst also said the team will sit down with Rodgers after the season is over to discuss what's next.
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
Wisconsin RB to test transfer portal following 2022 season, per report
A Wisconsin RB is going to be reportedly testing the transfer portal now that the window is officially open. It’s not Braelon Allen by the way. Isaac Guerendo is heading into the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Guerendo played in 20 games as a Badger. From 2019-2022 Guerendo had 582 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, and 7 total touchdowns.
COLUMN: Bears fan offers some sour grapes on Packers
I would be lying if I wasn’t a little bit excited that the Bears might beat the Packers on Sunday. I saw the first half and saw how they actually were dominating the Packers. How the Bears, for the first time in maybe my entire life, had the better QB. How the tides had shifted. Finally. But then the second half came and the Bears went into a bit of a shell, the Packers scored twice, and the Bears lost. Rinse. Repeat. ...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa doesn't practice; Several Niners stars limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice, obviously. The quarterback suffered a broken foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers expect his recovery to be about seven to eight weeks.
Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job
It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Chicago Bears rookie report card: Bye week edition
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The bye week is officially here for the Chicago Bears and with a 3-10 record, the team is officially eliminated from playoff contention. With four games left this season, the focus for the franchise is evaluating the talent on the roster for next season. GET...
Al Michaels Is Not a Fan of the Rams’ P.A. Announcer
Amazon Prime's play-by-play guy calls out SoFi Stadium’s chant on TNF.
Bear Report podcast: Recapping Packers game and whats ahead after bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill., —It's finally the bye week for the Chicago Bears and it comes at a much-needed time for the team. Chicago has now lost six-straight games and sits at 3-10 on the year here in 2022. With the Bears officially eliminated from the playoff race, the focus shifts to the offseason and evaluations the rest of the way here this year.
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings
What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
Former NFL head coach joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff
Deion Sanders is making sure to stock his Colorado Buffaloes staff with experience, at least judging by one of his new hires. Sanders will name former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as his defensive coordinator, according to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Zimmer served as an analyst at Jackson State last...
Marquand Manuel: The Packers DC candidate nobody is talking about
Joe Barry’s seat is about as hot as one’s seat can get with four games still to go in the regular season. However, with little to play for over the next few weeks, firing Barry before season’s end wouldn’t make much sense. I’d be very surprised...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
