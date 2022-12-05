Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.
How Kansas City home sellers can boost their selling price with these kitchen upgrades
Kansas City, Mo. - Even with housing prices continuing to rise across the Kansas City metro, there are still things home sellers can do to help boost their home's selling price.
3 Kansas City Mortgage Lenders That Require Just 3% Down
Kansas City, Mo. - As real estate prices continue to rise across the Kansas City area, buying a home in the metro is costing buyers a lot more. In addition to having to borrow more for a mortgage, it's also costing buyers more to put down a traditional 20% down payment on a home.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
Developers plan single-family home project in south Overland Park
Overland Park will consider Southern Meadows' development near 191st Street and State Line Road that could add 1,169 single-family homes.
New ghost kitchen opens in Kansas City’s Crossroads
Crossroads Food Stop opened in October at 1600 Campbell St. and now lists eight local eateries on its website.
Blue KC’s headquarter move could boost two neighborhoods
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City’s move should provide a boost for the Downtown Loop and open possibilities for Crown Center properties.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
NorthPoint completes HQ renovation at former Cerner campus
NorthPoint Development has completed a night-and-day remake of the first — and so far only — local Cerner Corp. offices to change hands.
Developers plan apartment conversion at Kansas City’s historic Carnival Building
Investors who earlier this year acquired the 119-year-old Carnival Building in Kansas City hope to begin a $9.8 million multifamily conversion.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Strong Plains storm next week (THU-12/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dreary start to the day around the region with areas of mist/drizzle and some locally dense fog out there. Seems fitting that today we’re revealing the winter weather forecast. The crew this morning shared theirs and we’ll get more out there this afternoon and tonight.
WIBW
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and was subsequently fired. An Olive Garden media relations representative confirmed to KCTV5 a manager at the restaurant on 95th Street sent the below message to staffers:. I hope you...
Famed Blue Springs animated light displays recreated in Chapman Farms
Steve Steiner created Blue Springs Chicago Street Lights, Buckner's Holiday display and even helped Christmas in the Park get off the ground.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
