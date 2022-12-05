Read full article on original website
legalizationprofiles.org
HighHello – the new monthly subscription club that lets members discover cannabis in a unique way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everyone knows the thrill of receiving a box of unknown contents to open on your birthday. Now, imagine that box arriving every month instead of only once a year. And picture it being full of a variety of actual cannabis products!. That’s right, a cannabis...
legalizationprofiles.org
LiveWire Announces Estrella River Farms Launching New “Estrella Weedery” Branded Product for California Distribution
Anaheim, CA — LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV),a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special purpose operations and real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organic-style grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California today announces that its affiliate company Estrella River Farms has launched the first “Estrella Weedery” and “Phire” co-branded products for distribution throughout California.
legalizationprofiles.org
Coastal Infusions Launches First-to-Market Infused Cocktails
“Canna Drinks” brand’s three-flavor rollout in partnership with Novel Beverages. SALISBURY, Mass. — Coastal Infusions, a new venture from a founder of Alternative Therapies Group (“ATG”), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts, is launching a line of Ready-to-Drink canned THC-infused cocktails, a first-to-market product that joins the growing cannabis beverage category. Fuller-flavored than seltzer, but with less sugar than most soda products, the Canna Drinks brand of sparkling cocktails infuse familiar flavors with a new buzz. The first three flavors, Cannarita (watermelon margarita), Cannacolada (piña colada), and Cannajito (mojito), are beginning to arrive in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts this week, with a multi-state rollout to follow.
legalizationprofiles.org
Petalfast Partners with Eagle Eyes Transport for Secure Cannabis Distribution in Massachusetts
Massachusetts supply chain specialist to provide Petalfast’s portfolio of brands statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services. IRVINE, Calif. — Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC, Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis. Through this partnership, Eagle Eyes Transport will supply Petalfast’s growing brand portfolio with full-service transport, distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services in the state.
legalizationprofiles.org
Cannabis Competition and Awards Return to CA State Fair for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The CA State Fair today announced the second annual, state-agency sanctioned cannabis competition is set to take place in conjunction with the 2023 CA State Fair. Following the first year’s success, cannabis will once again be celebrated alongside California’s rich agricultural industries on the official state fair roster including wine, craft beer, olive oil and cheese. The CA State Fair Cannabis Awards and Exhibit will be on display at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California.
legalizationprofiles.org
Fun Straws and Northern Lights Branded Cannabis Infused Drinking Straws Pass Final Testing Via Cannabis Global, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, CA — Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, today announces the completion of research and development testing for infused drink straws, which will be introduced to the marketplace over the coming weeks. Cannabis Global has been selected as the manufacturer and distributor for the licensed and regulated California marketplace.
