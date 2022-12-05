“Canna Drinks” brand’s three-flavor rollout in partnership with Novel Beverages. SALISBURY, Mass. — Coastal Infusions, a new venture from a founder of Alternative Therapies Group (“ATG”), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts, is launching a line of Ready-to-Drink canned THC-infused cocktails, a first-to-market product that joins the growing cannabis beverage category. Fuller-flavored than seltzer, but with less sugar than most soda products, the Canna Drinks brand of sparkling cocktails infuse familiar flavors with a new buzz. The first three flavors, Cannarita (watermelon margarita), Cannacolada (piña colada), and Cannajito (mojito), are beginning to arrive in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts this week, with a multi-state rollout to follow.

