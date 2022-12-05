Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Thursday morning bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday morning. OPD said the robbery happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday, at the Bank of the West on Harrison St. Officers reportedly spoke to employees who states two black males entered the bank with guns...
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police: Homes vandalized by rocks, bricks thrown through windows
(Lincoln, NE) -- An investigation is underway after over a dozen rock vandalisms are reported in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say between December 1 and December 5, LPD officers were called out to 16 reports of rock vandalisms. Investigators says with one exception, all occurred in roughly the area of 43rd to 52nd Street / Walker to Cleveland. Police say in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage. LPD says total damage is estimated at $5,410.
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
1011now.com
Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism that happened this week in northeast Lincoln. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. All of the cases, except for one case, have happened in the area...
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple reports of vandalism being investigated by LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple reports of rock vandalisms. LPD said they have had 16 reports of rock vandalisms that they have responded to from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The reports have mainly been in the area of 43rd to 52nd St. and Walker to Cleveland.
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington High School student arrested, gun confiscated
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
klin.com
Vehicle Ends Up In Lincoln Pond After Crash
Lincoln Police say no serious injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash late Wednesday night that sent on vehicle into a pond. LPD Captain Duane Winkler tells KLIN News the crash happened at 27th and Yankee Hill around 11:00 p.m. He says after the collision one of the vehicles...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release results of underage drinking enforcement project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police on Tuesday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage drinking during Husker football games. The project began back on Sept. 1, which coincided with the beginning of Nebraska football and the university’s fall semester. At the time, police...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to our partners at 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. News...
Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
Comments / 0