Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
CZ Binance: FTX’s misappropriation of user funds was clear once due diligence started
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC that due diligence during the FTX deal didn’t last long. Zhao said “misappropriation of user funds” at Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange was clear once the process started. The deal collapsed after Binance saw the books and FTX filed for bankruptcy...
FTX Submits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns
FTX has filed for bankruptcy after pausing withdrawals earlier. The chapter 11 bankruptcy filing includes FTX US, Alameda, and around 130 other affiliated entities. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy under the United States Bankruptcy code after a botched bailout...
Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice
Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday...
FTX bankruptcy documents reveal “lack of dependable corporate records” and “unconventional leadership style”
Bankruptcy documents filed unveiled loose corporate controls at Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX. The filing also labeled SBF’s tweets as “disruptive” to proceedings. New CEO John Jay Ray III dubbed the lack of financial records as the worst he had seen so far in his 40-year...
CZ Binance Issues Another Warning Directed At Exchanges Crypto.Com And Gate.Io
Binance’s CEO CZ issues a warning directed at Crypto Exchanges Crypto.Com and Gate.IO, “Stay Away, Stay SAFU” he says. The warning comes after the recent SBF FTX and Alameda collapse, which has shaken the crypto industry. Crypto.com’s CEO confirms that the exchange of funds, approx $400M was...
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent
