Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
UPDATE 1-Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday. Washington and Ottawa in July demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico...
Lightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India saw a big jump in extreme weather events such as heatwaves and lightning strikes this year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years, government data showed on Wednesday, with scientists blaming climate change for the heavy toll. There were nearly...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-At start of WHO talks on pandemic pact, developing countries seek fairness
WHO member states are negotiating a pandemic treaty. Deal aimed at preventing repeat of COVID-19 mistakes. (Adds WHO statement, adds quote from U.S. negotiator) GENEVA/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Developing nations are lobbying for fairer access to treatments than they got during COVID-19 as global talks begin on drafting new health rules for combating pandemics.
Australia targets EU trade deal in first half of 2023 - minister
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia is pushing to seal a free trade agreement with EU authorities in the first half of 2023, its trade minister said on Wednesday. The European Union and Australia opened free trade negotiations in 2018 and have held 13 rounds of talks. But a deal has been held up by EU concerns over Australia's climate change commitments and a bust-up over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine contract with France last year.
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend rally on robust demand; rupee drags India market
Demand weak from key-buying destinations - Indian exporter. Some Chinese buyers opting for cheaper Indian variety- traders. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose for a third consecutive week to a near 16-month high on robust demand, while a weaker rupee weighed on rates for the staple from top exporter India.
UPDATE 2-WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry said on Thursday a World Trade Organization panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium. "The WTO panel's report, which...
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population. The environment...
Can a new EU law stop firms selling goods linked to deforestation?
Dec 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Union has become the first trading bloc to agree on what is being termed a "historic" law to prevent companies from selling several commodities linked to deforestation and forest degradation. The law will force firms supplying palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa,...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. GERMANY-POLITICS/RAIDS. Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince. German...
Brazil grain crop to reach a record 312.2 mln tns in 2022/23, Conab says
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's total grain crop is expected to reach a record 312.2 million tonnes, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 15% from the previous year though slightly down from a previous estimate of 313.04 million tonnes. The South American nation's soybean...
By the numbers: The state of the world’s soil in 2022
For this year’s world soil day, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reminded us that 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils. In other words, ultra-processed alt meats made with pea protein need the soil’s nutrients as much as a head of lettuce does.
Mexico to rework divisive decree on GM corn
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico has offered to extend a deadline to ban genetically modified (GM) corn until 2025 and is working on a proposal to overhaul its plan, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday. Buenrostro said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had told the United States...
