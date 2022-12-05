Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win
Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Dan Campbell: Loss to Vikings 'Burns Me'
Dan Campbell will never forget the Lions' loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
Experts like Patriots to beat Cardinals Monday night
Two struggling teams meet Monday night when the New England Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals, but the experts are still comfortably picking the Pats in this one.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings
What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Comments / 0