VikingsTerritory

Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR

One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About

The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield sinks Raiders in thrilling, come-from-behind win

Baker Mayfield was the cannonball that sank the Raiders' ship. After the Rams picked up Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, he engineered a game-winning 98-yard drive with less than two minutes to go. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, leading L.A. to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear

On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

