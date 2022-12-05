Read full article on original website
Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family
Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway. Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says
When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead. A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship....
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon
Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Asks Fans to Respect Her Privacy Amid Concerns Over Social Media Behavior
Sam Asghari is addressing concerns over wife Britney Spears' recent social media activity and her absence from public events. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," Asghari wrote in a series of posts shared to his Instagram Stories. "She has her voice and is a free woman."
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Mom Barbara
My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news that her mother, Barbara Thore, has died. She was 76. The 39-year-old reality TV star said that her mother died from a cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," the No BS...
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Says She 'Begged' Him to Let Her Help Him Days Before His Death
Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, is remembering her brother on what would have been his 35th birthday. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," she began her post which featured a picture of her and the "Aaron’s Party" singer as children.
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Blake Lively and Daughters: 'You Give Me More Strength Than Any Man Deserves'
Ryan Reynolds is the people’s family man. During the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, the 46-year-old actor was presented with the Icon Award. In true fashion, he brought the comedy and all the feels as he gushed about his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters. "I feel like...
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her
Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doc: Royal Family Was Not Contacted Despite Show's Disclaimer, Source Says
A source tells ET that the royal family was never asked for comment regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, and started off with a disclaimer that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show
Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." During the...
Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Doesn't Give Her Daughters Christmas Presents (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore's daughters won't be unwrapping presents under the tree come Christmas morning. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 47-year-old host of The Drew Barrymore Show, and she revealed why she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, the girls she shares with her ex, Will Kopelman.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries
People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
