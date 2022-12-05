ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway. Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.
Jenna Johnson Mourns the Death of Her Baby Niece Lennon

Jenna Johnson is in mourning after her younger brother and sister-in-law suffered an unimaginable loss when their daughter, Lennon Sky Johnson, died last week. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple -- Skyler and Ashton -- and their family at the cemetery on a snowy day. The photos also show Lennon's tiny casket topped with a bouquet of roses. There's also a photo of Lennon to the side of the casket.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)

Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
'My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Mom Barbara

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shared the news that her mother, Barbara Thore, has died. She was 76. The 39-year-old reality TV star said that her mother died from a cerebral amyloid angiopathy. "Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," the No BS...
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Says She 'Begged' Him to Let Her Help Him Days Before His Death

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, is remembering her brother on what would have been his 35th birthday. "I want to start by sharing how much I appreciate all the birthday wishes. While today is incredibly tough, I am overwhelmed by your love and support… thank you from the bottom of my heart," she began her post which featured a picture of her and the "Aaron’s Party" singer as children.
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
Prince Harry's Secret Instagram Account Revealed in New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are offering an unfiltered look into their lives in the new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry isn't a stranger to a filter. In volume I of the docuseries, which covers the couple's early romance in three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a rare glimpse into their lives.
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her

Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is 'So Similar' to Princess Diana in New Docuseries

People have been drawing parallels between the late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, for years, and now it seems Diana's son, Prince Harry, agrees with them. Volume I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday, and in it, Harry discusses his mother at length, even comparing her to his wife.
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'

Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...

