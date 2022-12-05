Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
DHS: How to curb COVID, stay healthy this holiday season
WISCONSIN — As cold weather hits Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind community members of programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. Wisconsinites can get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. Earlier this year, the state launched an online program, Say...
Bay News 9
Health departments urge vaccine as flu cases skyrocket in Texas
TEXAS — The number of patient visits due to flu-like illness is trending higher this year compared to previous years, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number is expected to increase as we get deeper into December. In its most recent weekly flu report ending...
Bay News 9
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Bay News 9
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Bay News 9
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
Bay News 9
Report: Musk in talks with Tesla's China chief to help Giga Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Reports on Wednesday indicate that Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has pulled in longtime executive of the company in China, Tom Zhu, to help manage the Austin-based Texas Gigafactory. Among those reporting the development is Bloomberg. Zhu has been with Telsa since 2014 and is...
Bay News 9
State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
Bay News 9
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
Bay News 9
Airbnb implements ban on New Year's Eve bookings for some parties
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Airbnb is putting in place policies to prevent disruptive parties over New Year’s Eve weekend, continuing an effort to encourage safe and responsible travel during a time when some people are more inclined to throw unauthorized parties, it was announced Thursday. The ban on...
Bay News 9
N.C. Best Gifts: Bringing coastal culture to holiday decorations
SMYRNA, N.C. — You don’t have to go far to see Crab Pot Christmas Trees decorating the yards in Eastern North Carolina. Nicky Harvey invented these crab pot Christmas trees in 2003. The trees are made from crab pot wire and strung with Christmas lights. They are sold...
Bay News 9
Blossom Market Hall celebrating first anniversary in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary. The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.
Bay News 9
Stevie Ray Vaughan ranked greatest Texas guitarist
TEXAS — Musicians know the only thing hotter than Texas’ weather is its six-string slingers. But who’s the greatest guitarist the Lone Star State every produced? The answer may not be a surprise, but he has some serious competition. Guitar World magazine on Wednesday released a list...
Comments / 0