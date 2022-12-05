Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
What will happen to Tropicana Field in St. Pete? Here are the 4 redevelopment proposals
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg has released plans from four developers that transform the Trop and the 86-acre part of downtown that surrounds the stadium. The four developers include 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and the Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
995qyk.com
New Restaurants Coming To Tampa
There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Downtown areas next year. Champa Bay has a lot to look forward to in 2023. We found a list of new bougie and casual restaurants coming to Water Street next year. A lot of these places will be open on Water Street in Tampa, which has already become a foodie’s paradise here in Tampa. These upcoming restaurants will make a great date night spot or celebration location. Make sure you have these 5 restaurants on your radar next year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF faculty develops augmented reality platform
Realizing that abstract physics concepts are among the most challenging for students to grasp, faculty from the University of South Florida are utilizing augmented reality to ease the learning curve. Education and physics professors from the St. Petersburg campus are working with developers from the Advanced Visualization Center in Tampa...
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: Holiday Pops
The Florida Orchestra, to be sure, attracts big audiences for its entire October-to-May season. Still, the most well-attended concert every year is Holiday Pops. It’s such a big deal that there are five performances of the Christmas-and-more program for 2022. Podium guest for this weekend’s show is Bob Bernhardt,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Is the private sector key to solving the housing crisis?
As a panel of local experts recently explained, identifying what’s causing the ongoing affordable housing crisis is much easier than ascertaining or implementing solutions. However, the three local leaders did their best to relay both during a discussion Wednesday night. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, St. Petersburg College’s Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions and Amplify Clearwater held the engagement at the SPC Bay Pines STEM Center.
stpetecatalyst.com
Jane Castor launches re-election campaign
December 8, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor officially launched her re-election campaign Wednesday evening in Ybor City. She emphasized her goals of enhancing infrastructure, affordable housing efforts and sustainability in the city. The city's municipal elections will be held on March 7. Prior to being elected mayor in 2019, Castor served as the Police Chief.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
995qyk.com
5 Worst Florida Cities For Singles
Tampa Bay has lots of great spots to grab a drink, see a show, enjoy a meal or watch a game. In fact, both Tampa and Orlando ranked in the top 30 for best cities to live in America for singles. Miami came in at #39. But 5 Florida cities came in near the bottom of the rankings, according to Wallet Hub.
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Burlington will be opening its newest Florida store location in St. Petersburg, according to the company's website.
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
St. Petersburg's Avid Brewing is closing at the end of the year
But the local brewery is going out with a bang on New Year's Eve.
City leaders look to redevelop the area around Fowler Avenue
Stephen Benson, with City Planning, said big changes like housing, walkable areas and rapid bus transit along the roadway are on the horizon.
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
