There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Downtown areas next year. Champa Bay has a lot to look forward to in 2023. We found a list of new bougie and casual restaurants coming to Water Street next year. A lot of these places will be open on Water Street in Tampa, which has already become a foodie’s paradise here in Tampa. These upcoming restaurants will make a great date night spot or celebration location. Make sure you have these 5 restaurants on your radar next year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO