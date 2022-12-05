Read full article on original website
Jerry Thomas
2d ago
No one in their right mind would vote for walker! This goes beyond politics and amounts to intelligence and morals. If anyone votes for walker they don’t care about this country!
Reply(1)
11
Michael Bailey
2d ago
Walker needs a good turn out. we don't need no more liberal socialist elected anywhere.
Reply(10)
33
randog1
2d ago
throw that money my way! hershel is an uneducated liar and will go home to texas tuesday night!
Reply
21
