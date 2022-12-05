Read full article on original website
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Annual Kids’ Christmas Party This Sunday
The biggest, craziest party of the holiday season for kids is back, AND it’s FREE! Marine Corps Toys For Tots has announced the return of the annual Kids’ Christmas Party, this Sunday, December 11th from noon to 3pm at the Five Flags Arena!. The event is hosted by...
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun
The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest
A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Dubuque Library This Weekend
It may not be the same as the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, but it should still be a great event. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Dubuque Carnegie-Stour Public Library. The Library’s tree lighting ceremony for its 18-foot Christmas tree decorated in full...
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)
Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
Give the Gift of Art This Holiday With Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library
Are you still searching for that one-of-a-kind holiday gift? Need something unique, creative, and affordable? Think "inside the frame"!. Find the perfect holiday gift at the Art @ your library® Holiday Show opens Friday, December 2 where you will find unique art from sixteen local artists surrounded by the Library’s Victorian-themed 18-foot Christmas tree. Local artists featured are Lyndal Anthony, Marianne Black, Catherine Basten, Gail Chavenelle, Gary Fagan, Julie Ferring, Stephanie Funke, A. Alanda Gregory, Barbara Heitzman, Ellen Henkels, Pamela Hiatt, Thomas Kedzie, Yara Lopez, Joan Overhouse, Rita Persian, and Lorlee Servin.
The 2022 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Dubuque Tuesday evening. The cold evening didn't seem to bother the large crowd that gathered to see the train.
The Dubuque Food Pantry Executive Director; Theresa Caldwell was presented a check for $6000 from Canadian Pacific. Also on hand was the mayor of Dubuque; Brad Cavanagh. The crowd enjoyed a mini-concert by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. A fun evening for a great cause!
Southwest Health Closes Deal for Commercial Development/New Clinic In Darlington
According to a press release from Southwest Health; they have officially purchased land for the new Darlington Development and to build a replacement Southwest Health Clinic that will also be home to a new Cuba City Dental Clinic. The 12-acre site is located on the corner of State Highway 81...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Kwik Stop for Their Free “Santa Day”
Another Christmas season means it's time for another "Magical Kwik Stop Christmas" with your locally owned Kwik Stop stores. This marks their 21st year of helping families in Dubuque and the Tri-State area. Sort of like an extension of their Kwik Care program — where a non-profit is selected each...
Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
Dubuque Five Flags Center Names Permanent GM; Looks To Future Economic Impact
According to reports from the Telegraph Herald there’s big developments with the Five Flags Center in Dubuque as interim general manager Aaron Rainey has officially been named to the permanent role and the Dubuque City Council tours the facility in support of investing $25 million. While no official action...
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
Win Free Tickets to See the Illusionists at The Five Flags Center
The winter holiday season is typically a magical time of the year, especially with fun performances at the Five Flags Theater in Downtown Dubuque. Winning a pair of tickets to The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays performance scheduled for 7:30 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, promises to make this holiday even more exciting and memorable.
Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert
It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta
When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
Excellent PBS Documentary Highlights Dubuque’s Iconic Buildings
Earlier this month, I wrote about an upcoming PBS documentary on Dubuque's famous historical buildings, which was set to premiere in the month of November. Now that it's aired (and is free to watch online!), I can report back and say that it's as good as hoped!. Part of the...
Early Christmas Gift From the City of Dubuque: Free Parking This Weekend
We hear it all the time...shop local, especially during the holidays. And now the City of Dubuque is getting into the Holiday spirit with yet another reason to shop locally with something FREE for you!. The City of Dubuque is providing free parking at downtown meters, ramps, and lots from...
