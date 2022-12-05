ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Y105

Dubuque County Fairgrounds Brings Holiday Fun

The holiday season is all hustle and bustle. Kids concerts. Family dinners. Grandparents to see. New additions to toast. And all that holiday shopping to finish up. YIKES! Why not take some time for you and the family to start a new holiday tradition; and a great place to start is the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Y105

Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show

The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Sundown & Chestnut Ski Resorts Win Accolades as Best in Midwest

A recent article in Travel & Leisure Magazine puts Sundown and Chestnut in the Midwest's Top 10 Best Ski Resorts. Northeast Iowa and Northwest Illinois ski hills may not be the Colorado Rockies, but they still garner mention as quality venues amongst neighboring states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?

Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)

Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Give the Gift of Art This Holiday With Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Library

Are you still searching for that one-of-a-kind holiday gift? Need something unique, creative, and affordable? Think "inside the frame"!. Find the perfect holiday gift at the Art @ your library® Holiday Show opens Friday, December 2 where you will find unique art from sixteen local artists surrounded by the Library’s Victorian-themed 18-foot Christmas tree. Local artists featured are Lyndal Anthony, Marianne Black, Catherine Basten, Gail Chavenelle, Gary Fagan, Julie Ferring, Stephanie Funke, A. Alanda Gregory, Barbara Heitzman, Ellen Henkels, Pamela Hiatt, Thomas Kedzie, Yara Lopez, Joan Overhouse, Rita Persian, and Lorlee Servin.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Y105

Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Y105

Win Free Tickets to See the Illusionists at The Five Flags Center

The winter holiday season is typically a magical time of the year, especially with fun performances at the Five Flags Theater in Downtown Dubuque. Winning a pair of tickets to The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays performance scheduled for 7:30 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, promises to make this holiday even more exciting and memorable.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert

It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
FREEPORT, IL
Y105

Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta

When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
PEOSTA, IA
Dubuque, IA
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

