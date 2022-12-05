ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

lbmjournal.com

Sumitomo Forestry America announces plans for North Carolina facility

Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, North Carolina. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper said that the company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs

CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule

In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery

The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms

J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023

Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Winston-Salem kicks off Cleveland Avenue transformation

A groundbreaking was held this week for a project that will transform old, rundown buildings on Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem with modern housing. Funded by a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Choice Neighborhood, work is starting with construction of 84 apartment units on the site of a former elementary school.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue

On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
GREENSBORO, NC

