Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
lbmjournal.com
Sumitomo Forestry America announces plans for North Carolina facility
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, North Carolina. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper said that the company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in Forsyth County as Hayward Industries cuts 57 jobs
CLEMMONS – A New Jersey manufacturer of swimming pool equipment and thermoplastic flow control products is laying off 57 workers in Forsyth County, according to a report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Hayward Industries Inc. will cut workers at the Clemmons facility located on Hayward Industrial Drive...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies
(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
WXII 12
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
triad-city-beat.com
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
WXII 12
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
rhinotimes.com
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
ourstate.com
A Sweet Giveaway from Dewey’s Bakery
The winner receives a scrumptious assortment of fresh North Carolina baked goods and two exclusive gold-plated North Carolina tree ornaments, worth a total of $300. Goodies will include Moravian sugar cake, cheese straws, gift tins, and assorted Moravian cookie thins in flavors like sugar, ginger spice, hot cocoa, and more. In addition, the winner will get to treat their loved ones to four “Best of Dewey’s Bakery” gift boxes worth $54.99 each, to be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.
High Point University
HPU Interior Design Students Redesign Local Hotel Rooms
J.H. Adams Inn selects the top group designs for two guest rooms. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 8, 2022 – High Point University interior design students’ prototypes were recently selected to refurbish guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn, local to the city of High Point. J.H. Adams Inn...
Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
wschronicle.com
Crossnore announces the MOVE Conference to be held in February 2023
Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the MOVE Conference, a crucial gathering of pastors and church leaders about the crisis of youth aging out of foster care in North Carolina. The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Woosley Chapel on Crossnore’s Winston-Salem campus.
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After Fire
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFMY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Where to find the cheapest gas in the Triad as price fall below $3 a gallon in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new High Point University Poll found that about 2 out of 3 North Carolinians say they are paying a “much higher price” for gasoline this year than they did a year ago. Only they aren’t. In fact, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Guilford County […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Winston-Salem kicks off Cleveland Avenue transformation
A groundbreaking was held this week for a project that will transform old, rundown buildings on Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem with modern housing. Funded by a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Choice Neighborhood, work is starting with construction of 84 apartment units on the site of a former elementary school.
rhinotimes.com
Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue
On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
Comments / 0