Read full article on original website
Related
As Third GMA Affair Rumors Swirl, Crisis Manager Explains Why T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Would Be Lesser Issue On Other Network
A crisis manager shares thoughts on why T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be better off at a different network, all while rumors point to more BTS romances.
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair
Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
KTVB
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland says she’s ‘ready to have her voice heard’ after ‘challenging’ few years
Doria Ragland says she is ready to “have her voice heard” after many “challenging” years.Meghan’s mother spoke for the first time on camera about the Duke and Duchess’s relationship in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan series.She said she wanted to share “some of her experience as (Meghan’s) mom” in the hotly anticipated docuseries dropped on Thursday, 8 December.Ms Ragland also recalled her first impressions of Prince Harry, and how her daughter first told her she was dating a royal.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
KTVB
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doc: Royal Family Was Not Contacted Despite Show's Disclaimer, Source Says
A source tells ET that the royal family was never asked for comment regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes dropped on Thursday, and started off with a disclaimer that reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
KTVB
Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show' in Emotional Final Episode Sign-Off
Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, and bid farewell to fans by sharing the episode with his correspondents and signing off with a tearful and heartfelt message of gratitude. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the...
KTVB
Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says
When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead. A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship....
KTVB
Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker. The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran...
Popculture
Chip and Joanna Gaines Hit With $1 Million Lawsuit
Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are facing a $1 million lawsuit from their former literary agency, David Vigliano's Vigliano Associates. The firm claims the HGTV power couple tried to back out of paying him a cut of a deal they struck with HarperCollins in 2017. The Gaineses "concocted a scheme" to get out of making payments, the lawsuit claims.
KTVB
Pete Davidson and Eli Manning Launch Joint Instagram Account
Pete Davidson is finally on Instagram... but there's a catch. The famously Instagram-less actor got on the app by creating a joint account with his pal, Eli Manning. "Hello Instagram," Davidson, laying in a bed, greeted fans in a video, the first post on his and Manning's account. "I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."
KTVB
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
KTVB
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about motherhood. As part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Lawrence sat down with Viola Davis to discuss their work and lives. During the conversation, Lawrence revealed why Causeway, the film she produced and stars in about a military veteran struggling with a traumatic brain injury, came at the right time for her.
KTVB
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Syngin and Tania decided...
KTVB
'Chicago Fire' Bosses Warn of 'Avalanche' of Consequences After Explosive Season 11 Fall Finale (Exclusive)
Chicago Fire loves a classic cliffhanger and Wednesday's fall finale is no different. This time, it's not Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) caught in the middle of a distressing situation, but Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) who's in danger, along with fellow 51 firefighter Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), as revealed in the fall finale teaser.
KTVB
Lindsie Chrisley Shares How People's Comments About Her Parents' Sentencing Are Affecting Her
Lindsie Chrisley admits that she has seen harsh reactions in public and online following the news of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s, sentencing last month. In the latest episode of the Coffee and Convos With Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley podcast, the 33-year-old recounts a negative experience she had with a person during her first public outing after the news broke. Lindsie shares that she and her 7-year-old son, Jackson, joined friends and their children for dinner when she overheard a woman loudly discussing her parents’ case.
KTVB
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
Comments / 0