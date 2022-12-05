ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023

Well, that changes everything. Now that Hugh Freeze will be sinking his teeth into the transfer portal, it will be very interesting to see whom he lures to The Plains. He already knows how the NIL works. He knows how to play that game. But let’s be real — what coach at what program pre-2022 didn’t at the very least dabble in it? Some more than others, of course.
Auburn RB officially enters transfer portal after 2 seasons with Tigers

New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has lost another player to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Jordon Ingram entered the portal on Tuesday, ending his 2-year career on The Plains. This will already be the 2nd time Ingram has transferred. He joined the Tigers after leaving...
Auburn defensive lineman announces he will officially enter transfer portal

Auburn defensive line Marquis Robinson, a former 4-star recruit, announced Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal. he is the 8th Auburn player to announce their entry into the portal in the past 2 days. The transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5. Since then, over 1000 players...
