The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Avalanche, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers thinking about taking a run at Erik Karlsson? One insider reports that the team has kicked around the idea of trying to trade for the defenseman. Are the New York Islanders a team that will have interest and the wherewithal to add someone like Patrick Kane?
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 10
Welcome to this edition of the 2022-23 weekly Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers. We’ll rank the teams from last to first. Rankings are focused on the overall record, each team’s record of the last week, and the overall feel surrounding each club. December is officially here as...
markerzone.com
NYR'S OWNER IS UPSET ABOUT THE TEAM'S SITUATION DESPITE BEING LARGELY RESPONSIBLE FOR IT
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and falling one win short of a Stanley Cup Final berth, the New York Rangers' results in the 2022-23 season have left much to be desired. The Rangers haven't been bad, but a record of 12-10-4 doesn't exactly line up with expectations after a very successful season.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Getting Much-Needed Passion & Fire From Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks’ season may be a dud with their second-worst 7-13-4 record, but not all hope is lost. Some players have been quietly stepping up to the plate and providing meaningful performances, and one of them is forward Max Domi. When he signed a one-year, $3 million deal as a free agent this past summer, there was no telling how he would perform on a rebuilding team. Yet, he is having a terrific season thus far, and his impact on the Blackhawks has been significant.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Teddy Weekend Takes, Medical Scare
If a piece of technology isn’t working, sometimes the best way to fix it is simply to turn it off and turn it back on. This past weekend, the Windsor Spitfires found out that works for them, too. After a tough stretch that saw their game start slipping, they stopped, regrouped, and made a statement on an important weekend. Now, they head into the final stretch before Christmas with a renewed sense of confidence.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers List for Santa – Healthy Roster, Cap Space & Defense
The Florida Panthers are having a rocky 2022-23 season. They currently sit one point out of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference behind both the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers with 28 points and a record of 12-9-4. At this point last season, they were 16-4-3 with 35 points, a seven-point dropoff.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Erik Karlsson Being Linked by TSN Insider
The Edmonton Oilers need help in many ways. Their status as a potential Stanley Cup contender has quickly faded away through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, as their roster is being exposed for many flaws, which include a weak blue line, a lack of depth scoring, limited options in their bottom six forward group, and goaltending struggles.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Struggles Can’t be Blamed on Carter Hart
November definitely was not a month of triumph and success for our beloved Philadelphia Flyers; A 10-game losing streak and a lengthy list of top-line players out with injury certainly played a role in the struggles the team endured. I can sit here and focus on the aspects of the Flyers game over the past month that haven’t been as successful as we all hoped, but rather let’s focus on a positive, Carter Hart.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Growth Despite Losses Provides Hope for the Future
We’re officially through the first week of December and the Chicago Blackhawks are losing a lot of games, to no one’s surprise. We might all be disappointed, bored, disgruntled and even apathetic. But no one is really surprised about where the rebuilding Blackhawks stand. Their current record is 7-14-4, and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 11 games.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles
Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights – 12/7/22
The New York Rangers (12-10-5) are coming off a 6-4 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 5 and begin a tough part of their schedule tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-1). The Rangers need to avoid falling back into their inconsistent play after their latest win, as they have had a habit of doing after a victory.
