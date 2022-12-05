Read full article on original website
WGAL
Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
The Daily Collegian
Lancaster Medical Center staff almost as thrilled as parents at first new baby
HERSHEY, Pa. — For months, they’d anxiously waited for their first baby, planning every step, decorating and making sure everything was just right for the big day. When at last he arrived in the person of a 6-pound, 9-ounce little miracle named Townsley Guy Stetzler at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the outpouring of joy felt almost like a relief. The moment they’d so fervently hoped for had gone off without a hitch.
Pennsylvania artist sheds a light on health care system challenges and hair discrimination experienced by people of color
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Maria James-Thiaw, award-winning poet, performer, and playwright, has nearly 20 years of experience...
local21news.com
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg
Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
Harrisburg health center needs nearly $1M to move, expand
The Community Check-Up Center in Hall Manor has offered medical services to tens of thousands of low-income families for nearly 30 years. But the nonprofit hasn’t been able to shake off financial hits from the pandemic even as demand for its services has increased. That’s why the Check-Up Center...
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
WGAL
6-year-old from Lancaster County receives special gift from 'Make a Wish Foundation'
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, received a special gift from the 'Make A Wish Foundation.'. When Kalvin was first asked what his greatest wish was, he said a trip to Delaware to see his grandmother. He was told he could do better, so he said a puppy.
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
local21news.com
Research looks at history of housing inequities in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A look into the past is revealing problems in the present in York County. York College students presenting their research tonight on the local history of housing policy along with housing inequalities countywide. Local leaders were in attendance Tuesday night at the Center for...
Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
local21news.com
New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
iheart.com
State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties
>State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says the state will soon distribute over ten-million-dollars to support affordable housing efforts across Pennsylvania. The funding is being made available through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program and will go for new homes as well as pay for repairs. Cumberland County will get about 370-thousand-dollars. The 400-thousand earmarked for Lebanon County will be used to pay down payments and closing cost subsidies.
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities Continue
Another weekend is almost here and there are plenty of fun things happening throughout the county. If you haven't picked out your Christmas tree, here's a short list of some of the places you can go.
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
