Dauphin County, PA

WGAL

Salvation Army in Lebanon donating to 'Coats for Kids Telethon'

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — WGAL continues our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids Telethon. Because of you, thousands of children will have warm coats for this winter. Organizations and volunteers across the Susquehanna Valley are packing thousands of boxes full of items to benefit children. News 8's Kate...
LEBANON, PA
The Daily Collegian

Lancaster Medical Center staff almost as thrilled as parents at first new baby

HERSHEY, Pa. — For months, they’d anxiously waited for their first baby, planning every step, decorating and making sure everything was just right for the big day. When at last he arrived in the person of a 6-pound, 9-ounce little miracle named Townsley Guy Stetzler at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the outpouring of joy felt almost like a relief. The moment they’d so fervently hoped for had gone off without a hitch.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg

Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes

Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
SELINSGROVE, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Research looks at history of housing inequities in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A look into the past is revealing problems in the present in York County. York College students presenting their research tonight on the local history of housing policy along with housing inequalities countywide. Local leaders were in attendance Tuesday night at the Center for...
FOX 43

Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

New Chick-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties

>State Funding Announced for Affordable Housing in 16 Counties. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says the state will soon distribute over ten-million-dollars to support affordable housing efforts across Pennsylvania. The funding is being made available through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program and will go for new homes as well as pay for repairs. Cumberland County will get about 370-thousand-dollars. The 400-thousand earmarked for Lebanon County will be used to pay down payments and closing cost subsidies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Coatesville woman looking for "guardian angel" that saved her in crash

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...
COATESVILLE, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA

