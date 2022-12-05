COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville grandmother who was trapped in her car following a wreck is on a mission Wednesday. She is desperately searching for the Good Samaritan who she says stopped and saved her life.Carla Long was on her way to a doctor's appointment. She was only about a mile from home when she crashed and her car flipped over.Now, she's on a mission to find the man who stopped to help her.Dashcam video on Long's car shows the moment of impact when the mother and grandmother says she hit a patch of ice while driving on Route...

