Read full article on original website
Related
wsjmsports.com
SMC to host Girls High School all-day event
Southwestern Michigan College is helping celebrate its return to basketball by hosting the inaugural Tri-State Holiday Classic. The all-day event will feature girls high school basketball teams from Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Michigan teams Benton Harbor, Edwardsburg, Dowagiac, Lawton, and Niles will play games at SMC’s 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 17. The games start at 10:30 am with Niles against South Bend Riley, Lawton will face Hillcrest at 12:45. Dowagiac faces Riley at 3 pm. Benton Harbor faces Hillcrest at 5:15 pm, with Edwardsburg facing Elkhart in the final game at 7:30. Hillcrest and Riley will play two games that day, which is allowed for Indiana and Illinois schools. Tickets are $5 for the day, with doors opening at 10:00 am. Current SMC player Cameron Thomas went to Hillcrest High School. SMC Women’s Basketball Coach Jeanine Wasielewski said they plan to add a boys event next year.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Gerad Parker (Dec. 8)
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. Sources have indicated that tight ends coach Gerad Parker is seeing a...
Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football
In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
Notre Dame Offer Was "Crazy" For 2024 DB Jaylen McClain
Notre Dame offered 2024 New Jersey defensive back Jaylen McClain, whose father was offered by Al Golden
WNDU
Benton Harbor lead line project set to finish under budget
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor city officials say the lead pipe replacement project is coming in at almost $6 million under budget,. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. During a commissioners’ meeting on Monday, one of the senior project engineers shared how only $30.6 million has been spent so far. The city has budgeted $36.8 million for the total project.
abc57.com
Arrest of Jessie Lottie in St. Joseph
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Jessie Lottie, a wanted man charged in a deadly police pursuit two years ago, is behind bars. In December of 2020, Lottie was allegedly driving a Pontiac Grand Prix, trying to outrun police when he collided with another vehicle, killing two innocent teenagers. 18-year-old Elizabeth Johson-Neher and...
abc57.com
Progress slows on Benton Harbor lead service line replacements, as project nears completion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – It’s been over a year since the start of the Benton Harbor Water Crisis, and volunteers are still passing out bottles of water. Despite much of the work to replace the lead service lines moving well ahead of schedule, the project—which is just over 99% complete— seems to have slowed down in recent months.
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Whitmer, Democrats should wipe away Benton Harbor school debt
Benton Harbor has been a political albatross for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her first term in office. From unsuccessfully trying to shut down its only high school to the lead water crisis that occurred there, the majority-Black city of Benton Harbor has become the epicenter of the fight for an urban agenda in the state.
WNDU
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School. Juan Maldonado, 31, was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of unlawful entry, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement. Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WNDU
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
abc57.com
BOSS Services asking for nominations for holiday giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — In the spirit of the holiday season, a heating and cooling company in Benton Harbor is gifting two American Standard Furnaces to families in need. Boss Services has been providing heating and cooling services in southwest Michigan for 6 years. Right now, it’s asking people...
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor residents reminded to use caution during lead service line replacement
As lead service line replacement in Benton Harbor nears completion, the Berrien County Health Department is reminding residents that free lead filters, cartridges and installation assistance are available and sharing important filter maintenance tips. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to wait until their home...
WWMTCw
Lansing man soon to be in court for fatal shooting case near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Lansing man charged for a murder near Western Michigan University's campus is scheduled to be in court Jan. 4 for a preliminary exam. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bryce Salter, 21, in the the parking lot in the Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to court records.
Comments / 0