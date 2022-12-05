(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Salvation Army's effort to collect toys for needy children got a big boost this week. A family dropped off 95-new toys. Tamyra Harrison of the Salvation Army says the family has a tradition of setting aside money each year to give to their community. They heard the Salvation Army was a big behind on its toy collection this season, so they dropped off a bin full of new toys. Joshua and Brittany delivered the toys this afternoon, picked out by their 6 year old son. The Learning Post and Toys has also donated 300 stocking stuffers for children this week.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO