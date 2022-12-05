ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

What we learned from Giants' 20-20 tie with Commanders

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaC8X_0jY9HAyh00

The New York Giants played the Washington Commanders to a 20-20 tie on Sunday, a result that could either be helpful or hurtful to their postseason chances — depending on where you stand.

The tie was the Giants’ first since November 23, 1997, which also came against Washington, and just their third in the last 50 years.

Here are some things we learned in Week 13.

Luck is with the Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTPuF_0jY9HAyh00
Al Bello/Getty Images

You call this luck, we can heard you ask.

Yes, we do. A loss could have put a pin in the season. They are still in the NFC Playoff picture heading into Week 14. That’s saying something for this rag-tag group that Brian Daboll has held together with spit and duct tape.

The Giants still have Washington again, Philadelphia twice and Minnesota on their schedule and they will be hard-pressed to get to nine wins, which still may leave them on the outside looking in.

But for now, they can enjoy a view from the penthouse while Daboll tries to figure out ways to keep them from getting evicted.

Gano...missed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Cmp_0jY9HAyh00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants had a chance to win the game in overtime, but the usually reliable Graham Gano could not get enough leg behind his last-second, 58-yard attempt.

He is human after all. Gano has been a stud most of his career, especially from over 50 yards. This time, however, he literally came up short.

We’re not blaming him, of course, that’s coming up in the next slide.

Backups aren't cutting it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sP1u_0jY9HAyh00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As well as the Giants’ secondary played, they still needed to be better. The trio of in-season free agents and signees (Fabian Moreau, Zyon Gilbert and Nick McCloud) handled themselves fairly well, except for…

The Giants have so many injuries in the secondary they had to roll the dice with these three. No Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney have left them bare-boned on the back end. On Sunday, it hurt them as they allowed both Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson to slip through their hands for easy scores.

They weren’t alone, however. The entire defense had butterfingers. The numbers aren’t out yet, but they missed at least a dozen tackles in this game. Hurry back, guys.

Azeez makes a difference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPrKz_0jY9HAyh00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The return of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari made a huge impact on the Giants’ front seven. We finally got to see what Ojulari and his rookie compliment, Kayvon Thibodeaux, could do as a tandem.

They both recorded two QB hits and a sack apiece, not to mention numerous pressures and hurries. Ojulari had a forced fumble and a recovery, and was clearly a force. He’ll ramp up as the season unfolds. This should be helpful to the Giants going forward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games

Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Giants meet in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are set to depart for MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants (7-4-1) in a clash of division rivals on Sunday afternoon. In an NFC East battle with two hated rivals, Philadelphia will look to step atop the NFC as the No. 1 seed, while the Giants will look to duplicate last season’s upset at home, where Jalen Hurts was intercepted three times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023

They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy