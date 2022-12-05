Read full article on original website
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Lights in The Woodlands Area 2022
It’s December and the Christmas lights are up! Discover spectacular Christmas light displays right here in The Woodlands area, and experience the magic and wonder of Christmas this season. The list and map are continually updated as new light displays are submitted, so be sure to check back often!
Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening
Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
Word on the street... Texas City/La Marque...
Texas City Texas Mayor Dedrick JohnsonPhoto byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970. Thanksgiving feast for the community with food insecurity. A community with food insecurity had their Thanksgiving made a little easier with a meal.
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
fox26houston.com
Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays
HOUSTON - A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season. "The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles. It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers...
fox26houston.com
Willis neighborhood raises money to thank FedEx driver for going extra mile to protect Christmas deliveries
WILLIS, Texas - 'Tis the season for receiving lots of packages at your front doorstep and crossing your fingers, it's still there when you get home. One FedEx delivery driver is getting high praise for going the extra mile to protect those packages. When Ashton Sedita opened her Ring doorbell...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
fox26houston.com
Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County
Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
Tim Hortons to celebrate grand opening on Richey Road Dec. 16
Located at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, the Canadian coffeeshop will offer iced and hot coffee- and espresso-based beverages as well as doughnuts, doughnut holes known as "Timbits" and made-to-order breakfast sandwiches. (Rendering courtesy Tim Hortons) Tim Hortons will celebrate the grand opening of its second Greater Houston-area location Dec....
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
Man seen at Hobby Airport-area apartment complex for days banged on door before being shot, HPD says
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday right behind a towering parking structure that serves Hobby Airport. The woman surrendered but hasn't been charged with anything yet.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
1 killed when driver hits wreckers moving stalled car on West Loop in Galleria area, police say
Sadly, it's yet another deadly crash on Houston-area roads.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
