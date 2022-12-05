ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Christmas Lights in The Woodlands Area 2022

It’s December and the Christmas lights are up! Discover spectacular Christmas light displays right here in The Woodlands area, and experience the magic and wonder of Christmas this season. The list and map are continually updated as new light displays are submitted, so be sure to check back often!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Long-awaited Katy Crossing Icehouse updates grand opening

Katy Crossing Icehouse officials announced in a Dec. 6 Facebook post they are anticipating a January grand opening. (Courtesy Katy Crossing Icehouse) Residents who have anticipated the official opening for Katy Crossing Icehouse, a restaurant and bar, can expect a grand opening sometime in January, officials with the eatery said in a Dec. 6 Facebook post.
KATY, TX
thevindicator.com

Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches

HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County

Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy