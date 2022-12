A Farbrengen was held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev, led by Rabbi Chaim Shneur Nisenbaum. Farbrengens were held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev. The central farbrengen...

7 HOURS AGO