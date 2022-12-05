ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Basketball Has Hands Full Facing No. 1 Houston

Remember the cornerstones of Phi Slama Jama? For that matter, remember Phi Slama Jama? That was the nickname of Coach Guy Lewis’s Houston Cougars basketball team in the early 1980s. Hardcore (or, let’s say “mature”) college basketball fans may remember Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler leading the wide open offensive teams notable for numerous and emphatic slam dunks that were a fixture of Final Four competitions, .
Alabama's Anderson, McKinstry named 2022 All-Americans by FWAA

A pair of Alabama Crimson Tide football players were named to the 2022 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team, the organization announced on Friday morning. Linebacker Will Anderson was named a first-team All-American for the second year in a row, while cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry earned second-team recognition as a punt returner.
Recent Alabama offer CJ Blocker announces top five

Four-star cornerback CJ Blocker is seeing a surge in his recruitment including offers from all over, Alabama included. A recent Utah de-commit, the New Caney (Texas) standout released a top five on Wednesday afternoon that includes: Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, USC, and the Utes. The Tide offered during Blocker's unofficial visit for the Iron Bowl.
