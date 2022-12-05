Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Four-person dev team gets Apple’s M-series GPU working in Linux
For the brave people running Linux on Apple Silicon, their patience has paid off. GPU drivers that provide desktop hardware acceleration are now available in Asahi Linux, unleashing more of the M-series chips’ power. It has taken roughly two years to reach this alpha-stage OpenGL driver, but the foundational...
Ars Technica
Review: The 2022 Dell XPS 13 is more than just a pretty face
Specs at a glance: Dell XPS 13 2022 (9315) Screen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS non-touchscreen 13.4-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen. CPU Intel Core i5-1230U Intel Core i7-1250U vPro Intel Core i5-1230U. RAM 8GB LPDDR5-5200 32GB LPDDR5-5200 16GB LPDDR5-5200. Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x2...
Ars Technica
“Memory Saver” might cure Chrome’s insatiable appetite for RAM
Forget AAA ray-traced video games or mining cryptocurrency—sometimes it feels like just running Chrome is one of the hardest tasks you can throw at a PC. Google is apparently aware of Chrome's reputation for being a bit of a resource hog, and on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, it's introducing two new features—Memory Saver and Energy Saver—which hope to keep your browser running a bit better on more limited machines.
Ars Technica
Two months of Intel Arc driver updates begin to fix low performance in old games
In the run-up to the launch of Intel's Arc graphics cards, the company emphasized for months that the cards might not perform well in games that didn't use newer graphics APIs like Vulkan and DirectX 12. The GPUs are actually quite price-competitive with aging midrangers like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 if you’re playing newer games, but performance in older games is mixed.
Japanese man travels 4,000 miles to spell ‘marry me’ on Google Earth
He broke the world record for GPS art.
PC Magazine
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review
For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
Ars Technica
DeepMind’s latest AI project solves programming challenges like a newb
Google's DeepMind AI division has tackled everything from StarCraft to protein folding. So it's probably no surprise that its creators have eventually turned to what is undoubtedly a personal interest: computer programming. In Thursday's edition of Science, the company describes a system it developed that produces code in response to programming typical of those used in human programming contests.
Ars Technica
Adobe Stock begins selling AI-generated artwork
On Monday, Adobe announced that its stock photography service, Adobe Stock, would begin allowing artists to submit AI-generated imagery for sale, Axios reports. The move comes during Adobe's embrace of image synthesis and also during industry-wide efforts to deal with the rapidly growing field of AI artwork in the stock art business, including earlier announcements from Shutterstock and Getty Images.
Ars Technica
Europeans gain access to Apple parts, manuals in Self Service Repair program
As of Tuesday, Apple's Self Service Repair program is now available in eight European countries. It launched in the United States in April, with promises from the company to expand to other countries by the end of the year. The countries included in this rollout are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy,...
Top Speed
Watch The 1,600 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Light Up Its Tires In An Epic Drift
A car's "performance” can come with wildly different meanings, but very few cars can do just about every type of racing well. Of course some race cars also perform well in drag racing as they do autocross, drifting, or track use, but for a road car to do this all is generally uncommon. However, one of the few brands synonymous with performance, Bugatti, has just proved that they too can cover yet another form of racing, but it still will cost a hefty price tag to do so.
Ars Technica
Paying for a power boost in an EV—good idea or worst idea?
For some years now, the tech industry has been transforming the automobile. We often hear that consumers, enamored with their new smartphones, want some of that same functionality in their new car. Less is said about investors who have grown rich from software companies that sell a product and then charge customers a subscription or fee to unlock certain features. They really do want that functionality in their car company investments, so the era of being offered paid upgrades to your car is here whether you want it or not.
A design company has turned a Tesla Semi into an RV concept
We all love and dream of having an RV, but having an electric-powered autonomous RV could be the ultimate dream. There are many RV designs on trucks, but having an autonomous truck that drives you anywhere you wish while doing the chores could be the future of both transport and housing.
Ars Technica
Android Automotive is getting its 38th app: Waze
Google's other big navigation app, Waze, is coming to Android Automotive. Today the company announced the move on the Waze blog, saying, "The new dedicated Waze app for cars brings the best of Waze real-time navigation, routing and alerts feature[s] right in the car’s display. When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient journeys while eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone."
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
hbsdealer.com
Klein Tools launches line of drill bits
The VACO Line of Step Drill Bits feature dual spiral flutes. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Klein Tools, designed for professionals since 1857, introduced VACO Step Drill Bits and Kits, a line of drill bits with comparable features to other drill bits on the market but at a competitive price point, the company said.
YouTuber Builds Electric Harley-Davidson That’s Too Quiet for Its Own Good
YouTube/Rich RebuildsElectric drive is perfect when it comes to building an ideal cruiser bike.
Hagerty’s 2023 Bull Market List Predicts Which Classics Will Spike in Value
HagertyHagerty's list uses data from car sales, insurance registrations, and historical trends to predict which cars are primed to take off in value.
Ars Technica
Myth, busted: Apatosaurus didn’t produce sonic booms when whipping its tail
Back in 1997, Microsoft's then-chief technical officer, Nathan Myhrvold, made headlines when his computer simulations suggested that the enormous tails of sauropods—specifically Apatosaurus—could crack like a bullwhip and break the sound barrier, producing a sonic boom. Paleontologists deemed it an intriguing possibility, although several were skeptical. Now a fresh team of scientists has tackled the issue and built its own simulated model of an Apatosaurus tail. They found no evidence of a sonic boom, according to a new paper published in the journal Scientific Reports. In fact, the maximum speed possible in the new simulations was 10 times slower than the speed of sound in standard air.
Ars Technica
Amazon’s Echo Show 15 smart display becomes a transportable Fire TV
Amazon's Echo Show 15 versatile smart display now has a more mainstream purpose: streaming TV and movies. Amazon pushed a free software update today that grants Fire TV capabilities to the Echo Show 15, and newly purchased devices will be able to stream content from the likes of Disney+, Peacock, and other Fire TV apps.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
