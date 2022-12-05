Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Dennis Beckermann – Service 11am 12/16/22
Dennis Beckermann of Ste. Genevieve died Tuesday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday, December 16th, at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve with burial in Crestlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Dennis Beckermann will be 9 to 11 Friday at the funeral home.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County 3 Vehicle Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) Three people including A woman from Ironton, 68 year old Alice J. Hughes, a man from Washington, 28 year old Jeremy A. Reinecke, and a 53 year old man from Moberly, James D. Deatrick, are suffering injuries after they were involved in a 3 vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday just before 6 pm. Highway Patrol records show Hughes was driving a pick up south on Highway 221, north of Henson Road, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a box truck headed north driven by Deatrick. Hughes pick up then struck a pick up driven north by Reinecke. Hughes, who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Reinecke was moderately injured and Deatrick received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Man Who Volunteered Much of Time to Ste. Genevieve After Stellar Air Force Career Dies
(Ste. Genevieve) A man from Ste. Genevieve, who was highly decorated during his time in the Air Force, has died. Luke Turnbough says Franklin “Frank” Wayne Myers Sr. volunteered much of his time to the betterment of Ste. Genevieve after he retired from the Air Force. A visitation...
St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs
OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List
The state plans to execute the trans woman sentenced to death as Scott McLaughlin on January 3
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Investigating Stabbing Incident
(St. Francois County) The investigation is continuing into the death of a man in St. Francois County Wednesday. St. Fran St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says it happened in the St. Francois Hills area. The name of the victim has been identified as 64 year old David Fishbeck Senior....
APA takes over St. Louis County Adoption Center Monday, Dec. 5
Last fall, the county began seeking a nonprofit to run and improve its operations. The APA will officially take over the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center on Monday, December 5.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Kait 8
Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
Comments / 0