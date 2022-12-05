Read full article on original website
James L. West, Sr. – Service 12/12/22 At 11:30 A.M.
James L. West, Sr. of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Monday morning, December 12th at 11:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for James West, Sr. is Monday morning,...
Evert Dwight Eckhoff – Service 12/10/22 At 2 P.M.
Evert Dwight Eckhoff of Mineral Point died Thursday at the age of 70. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Evert Eckhoff is Saturday from 10 until 2 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Kenneth Buck Stringer – Service 12/9/22 2 p.m.
Kenneth Buck Stringer of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 61. His funeral service will be Friday afternoon at two o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation is Friday at 10 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home.
Tracy Ann Becker — Service 12/10/22 10 A.M.
Tracy Ann Becker of Bonne Terre passed away Sunday (12/4), she was 48 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (12/10) morning at 10 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in DeSoto. The visitation for Tracy Becker will be Friday (12/9)...
Doris Oneida Petzoldt – Service 12/14/22 At 11 A.M.
Doris Oneida Petzoldt of Perryville died Thursday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Wednesday morning, December 14th at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Doris Petzoldt is Tuesday evening, December 13th from 4 until 8 at Ford...
Elmer Laurenitus – Service 12/12/22 At 11 A.M.
Elmer Laurenitus of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service is Monday morning, December 12th at 11 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Elmer Laurenitus is Monday morning at 9 at St. Maurus Catholic Church...
Tom Elders – Service 12/8/22 1 p.m.
Tom Elders of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 69. A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Kathryn Sue Alley — Graveside Service 12/7/22 10 A.M.
Kathryn Sue Alley of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Crystal City, passed away Saturday (12/3), at the age of 77. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (12/7) morning at 10 in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Hillsboro Chamber Christmas parade is Saturday
(Hillsboro) The annual Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will take place Saturday evening. The parade lineup starts behind the Hillsboro Intermediate School, travels south on Highway 21, and ends near Hillsboro City Hall. Mandy Alley is a member of the Hillsboro Chamber and is the parade coordinator. She says they have several activities planned after the parade ends.
Friday Sports Preview
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — SEMIFINALS ON J98 AT 5:15:
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
St. Mary’s plans big announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7
A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary's Catholic High School.
Farmington’s Junior Evan Fuller Cross County Dream Teamer
(Farmington) Evan Fuller led the Farmington Knight to a place on the podium this year at the state cross country meet and in the process earned himself a place on the Regional Radio Dream Team. Fuller finished 22nd as an individual in Class Four. He was proud of how he was able to improve this year…
Furnace fire injures employee at MetalTek in Pevely
(Pevely) A furnace fire at MetalTek in Pevely sent an employee to the hospital after being injured during the incident. Fire crews received the call shortly before 1am on December 1st and according to Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams, when they arrived on scene they observed smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Courthouse Tours A Part of Saturday’s Christmas in the Valley Event On Saturday
(Ironton) Christmas in the Valley takes place Saturday on the Iron County Courthouse Square in Ironton. While at the celebration, you will have the opportunity to take a tour to see and hear about the lengthy courthouse restoration project which is now complete. The structure was first built in 1860,...
