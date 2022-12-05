LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.

