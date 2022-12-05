ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LIVE: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be named the next head coach for the university's football team. On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletics Association approved a new contract for Brohm, making him the 24th head...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brohm family happy to be back at UofL

Rudolph's Run, from the creators of Danger Run, returns to Louisville. A holiday scavenger hunt game played entirely inside your car is returning to Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Letter of intent signed to redevelop Louisville Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to redevelop Louisville Gardens. The historic arena on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been vacant since 2008. However, Fischer spoke on Friday about reopening it. The Louisville Metro Government has signed a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers

Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS student in pre-med program reunites with doctor who delivered her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Central High School student got a chance to reunite with the doctor who delivered her 18 years ago. Sylvia Karmo is a senior within Central High School's Pre-Medical Magnet Program. The program allows students to get an up close and personal experience with various careers in medicine.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Parks and Recreation 2023 golf passes available for purchase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation's annual golf passes for 2023 are now available for purchase. People can purchase either an annual, five or seven-day unlimited play pass, good for play at all ten Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. Prices for annual passes vary by course, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Official Kentucky Derby 2023 artwork unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled the official art of the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Tuesday. The "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto. Churchill Downs said the artwork highlight's Britto's approach of mixing bright colors with unique patterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now

Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now

It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville. Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road. The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday. The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.
LOUISVILLE, KY

