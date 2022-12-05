ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO