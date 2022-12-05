ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project in Lewisville to receive aesthetic enhancements

Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation on Dec. 5. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project will receive aesthetic enhancements after Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development

Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
MCKINNEY, TX
Denton City Council Approves New Speed Limits

The Denton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve proposed speed limits on certain city roads. The proposal followed a months-long citywide speed study measured observed driving speeds and collected crash and injury data on non-residential roads in Denton. The speed study was part of the City’s efforts to...
DENTON, TX
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief

The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
DALLAS, TX
Two Major North Texas Highways Shut Down Thursday Morning

Two major highways in North Texas are shut down Thursday morning. In Grand Prairie, an overturned semi-truck created a major backup along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike. Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed after an accident involving the 18-wheeler, but as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the cleanup process...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
DALLAS, TX
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake

The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
ROANOKE, TX
