DART rolls out decorated holiday train, buses
Dallas Area Rapid Transit's holiday train is decorated with lights and snowmen. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) A Dallas Area Rapid Transit train and multiple buses will be decorated to celebrate the holidays through the month of December, according to a news release from the transit company. The DART holiday...
FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project in Lewisville to receive aesthetic enhancements
Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation on Dec. 5. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The FM 1171 interchange at I-35 project will receive aesthetic enhancements after Lewisville City Council approved a local project advance funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Grapevine approves $14.5M in debt for city streets, parks
Grapevine City Council unanimously approved issuing the certificates of obligation in its Dec. 6 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine will spend about $14.5 million on streets, city vehicles and parks. During a Dec. 6 meeting, Grapevine City Council unanimously approved issuing $14.5 million in certificates of obligation. The $14.5 million...
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development
Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
bikedenton.org
Denton City Council Approves New Speed Limits
The Denton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve proposed speed limits on certain city roads. The proposal followed a months-long citywide speed study measured observed driving speeds and collected crash and injury data on non-residential roads in Denton. The speed study was part of the City’s efforts to...
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
McKinney City Council approves citywide wayfinding plan
The McKinney City Council approved a citywide wayfinding sign master plan at its Dec. 6 meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney’s new Wayfinding Master Plan has been approved, and the first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2023. The McKinney City Council approved the master plan...
McKinney City Council considers strategies to mitigate east side housing costs
McKinney's Neighborhood Preservation Study addresses the impacts of new development on five east side neighborhoods. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is considering solutions to protect east side residents from rising housing costs. The council received an update on the Neighborhood Preservation Study initiative at its Dec. 6 meeting....
Silver Line Station Areas Plan nearing end of first phase in Plano
Plano Planning and Zoning Commission was presented city staff's findings from the first phase of the Silver Line Station Areas Plan on Dec. 5. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) The first phase of Plano’s planning for the Silver Line project is nearing its end. The Plano Planning and Zoning Commission discussed...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
Coppell transitions sewer billing method to winter averaging
The sewer billing method for Coppell residents is switching to winter averaging. (Courtesy Pexels) The sewer billing method for Coppell residents is switching to winter averaging. Coppell City Council approved an amendment to the water and sewer regulations ordinance in September. The city began collecting data Nov. 1 to calculate...
constructiondive.com
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief
The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Major North Texas Highways Shut Down Thursday Morning
Two major highways in North Texas are shut down Thursday morning. In Grand Prairie, an overturned semi-truck created a major backup along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike. Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed after an accident involving the 18-wheeler, but as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the cleanup process...
Plano City Council discusses potential changes to public comment portion of meetings
Plano City Council discussed moving comments of public interest to a separate meeting during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano City Council discussed several potential changes to the “comments of public interest” portion of its meetings Dec. 6. No action was taken, but a proposal...
Frisco to enter development agreement with Frisco Station
Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Frisco Station) Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station, a mixed-use development located west of Dallas Parkway, during its Dec. 6 meeting. The agreement establishes...
Busy stretch of I-35 in Denton closed for most of the night due to crash, fuel spill
A busy stretch of I-35 in Denton was closed most of the night Tuesday because of a crash that caused a fuel spill. The crash was just before midnight on the northbound side of I-35 near Loop 288.
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
Westlake council approves concept plan for expansion of Deloitte University
A proposed map location shows where phases 1 and 2 of Deloitte University will be at in Westlake. (Courtesy town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council approved a concept plan that will significantly expand Deloitte University’s campus by making improvements in Phase 1 while adding a second phase. While...
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
