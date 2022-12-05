ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

W42ST.nyc

Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?

As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes

Mayor Eric Adams has changed his mind about numerical housing targets. The mayor announced Thursday a “moonshot” goal of creating 500,000 homes over the next decade. Adams previously declined to set unit-based housing goals, which was a hallmark of the de Blasio and Bloomberg administrations. A key difference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent

Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
New York Post

Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project

New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
QUEENS, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan

Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
ELMONT, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs

A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability.  Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
PIX11

MTA considers subway turnstile redesign to beat fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has been considering a redesign of the iconic subway turnstiles as fare evasion continues to seriously hurt the transit agency’s bottom line, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. Fare evasion is costing the MTA about $500 million a year. The MTA’s already rolled out guards as part of a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

