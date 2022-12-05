Read full article on original website
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
therealdeal.com
Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
Mayor Eric Adams has changed his mind about numerical housing targets. The mayor announced Thursday a “moonshot” goal of creating 500,000 homes over the next decade. Adams previously declined to set unit-based housing goals, which was a hallmark of the de Blasio and Bloomberg administrations. A key difference...
MTA reassigns last remaining subway token booth agents
The employees have been reassigned to work as station agents to support customer service needs more effectively.
newyorkupstate.com
280E, credit card payments and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Herald Community Newspapers
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Officials authorize toll hike proposal at Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
The toll increases would be phased in at 50 cents per year, which won’t start until the beginning of 2024.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Herald Community Newspapers
State urged to approve Belmont Park redevelopment plan
Community leaders and horse racing enthusiasts are urging state legislators to go to the whip for Belmont Park and give their approval for a major upgrade at the racetrack. Representatives from We Are NY Horse Racing visited Albany last month to encourage state leaders to approve a $455 million redevelopment project for Belmont Park racetrack, at 2150 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
newyorkupstate.com
We surveyed all NYC community boards for prospective cannabis retail businesses
Days before Thanksgiving, New York’s Cannabis Control Board greenlit 28 individuals and eight nonprofits to open adult-use marijuana dispensaries, placing into high gear the countdown for when the state’s first legal weed stores will open. Most businesses who want to open a dispensary must first notify the municipality...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
‘When does it end?’: MTA, Hochul slammed for proposed fare and toll increases
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An MTA proposal that would make traveling around New York City more expensive for transit riders and drivers is under fire from two of the borough’s elected officials. On Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) gathered at...
MTA considers subway turnstile redesign to beat fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has been considering a redesign of the iconic subway turnstiles as fare evasion continues to seriously hurt the transit agency’s bottom line, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. Fare evasion is costing the MTA about $500 million a year. The MTA’s already rolled out guards as part of a […]
