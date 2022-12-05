Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Canadiens Score 2 Goals in 7 Seconds, Beat Kraken 4-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson scored seven seconds apart in the second period and the Montreal Canadiens snapped a two-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. Canadiens rookie Johnathan Kovacevic and Seattle rookie Shane Wright scored their first NHL goals.
Washington Driver Fined $533 for Not Clearing Snow from Car Windshield
You'd hope you'd have more common sense than this driver but they didn't and it cost them a pretty heavy fine. This happened on state route 16 somewhere between Tacoma and Port Orchard. The trooper pulled over this vehicle to see that they could. Couldn't see, that is. This is why you not only clear all the snow from the windshield but also the top of the car as you never know where that will slide off.
Emerald City Comic Con Will Make You Geek Out In Seattle!
It's great being a nerd in today's climate. Growing up, if I wanted to dress like a superhero, people would tease me and usually beat me up just to prove that I was not super. If I walked around wearing a cape, people either treated me special or thought I was super cold. Now, the nerds rule the earth, and even the jocks stop to take second glances at sexy cosplayed Squirrel Girl (I'm exaggerating... kind of). But one of the U.S.'s biggest comic cons is right in our own backyard, and tickets just went on sale!
5 Best Places to See SANTA CLAUS in Washington State
10 Best Places to See SANTA CLAUS in Washington State. We can't wait to see Santa and his merry elves and friends this holiday season. If you want to take pictures with Santa or partake in a merry singalong, we have something for everyone to check out all over Washington state!
5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist
5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist. Tis the season to be saving up some cash for those holiday and Christmas presents that you have to buy. Hopefully, you are finding some great deals at local stores across Washington. Craigslist is always a great place to find some items that you can turn into re-gifting if they are in good condition, of course. We found some weird things available for free on Seattle’s Craigslist. Claim them if you dare!
