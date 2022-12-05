ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
MMAmania.com

Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’

It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
NEVADA STATE
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday

Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option

Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
wrestlingrumors.net

Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer

That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
