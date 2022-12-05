Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
MMAmania.com
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’
It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Rosie Moore Is the Hottest Scientist on Instagram Right Now
Instagram is losing it over the "world's hottest geoscientist" Rosie Moore, who is a woman of many talents.
Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt
Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Miley Cyrus Goes Full Hollywood Bombshell in Sizzling Corset Photoshoot
Miley Cyrus tore up Instagram with a nine-picture photo album shoot of her rocking classic-meets-modern Hollywood getup that has fans drooling.
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’
It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
