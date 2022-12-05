Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M rallies to win from halftime deficit vs. Oregon State
Dexter Dennis scored 16 points that included two 3-pointers in an 18-5 run to start the second half as Texas
Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory
Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night
Cal Football Lands Another Defensive Back Transfer -- UNLV's Nohl Williams
The second-team All-Mountain West corner has two seasons of eligibility left.
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.
WR Traeshon Holden and LB Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon
Former Alabama WR Traeshon Holden and Iowa LB Jestin Jacobs both announced commitments to Oregon.
Comments / 0