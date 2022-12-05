Read full article on original website
Related
Croatia vs Brazil LIVE World Cup 2022 score and updates as Neymar effort saved by Dominik Livakovic
Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy sees them take on Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar today.The Selecao have not reached a final since their last triumph, in 2002, while Croatia were runners-up in Russia four years ago, falling to France at the last hurdle. Brazil qualified atop their group in Qatar, setting up a last-16 clash with South Korea, whom Tite’s side tore apart 6-1 with one of the performances of the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in their group and scraped past Japan on penalties in the round of 16.The winner of this quarter-final will play Argentina or Netherlands in the semi-finals. Follow all the action with our live blog below:
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
The Match 2022: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
It won't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas should have stellar golf.
Inquisitr.com
New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The Inquisitr offers a constantly updated mix of the latest stories to hit the web, including news, entertainment, and sports.https://www.inquisitr.com
Comments / 0