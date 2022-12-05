Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt
Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Miranda Lambert Is 'Acting Up' In Sexy Mini Skirt
Miranda Lambert is sizzling as she shakes her hips for a bit of a boogie and shouts out both her husband and her Actin' Up track. The country singer posted to her Instagram this week and jointly with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin. She immediately made headlines for showing off her hourglass curves in a gorgeous and leggy look, as the couple attended the BMI Country Awards. Miranda put her killer legs on show in a colorful look, and fans on her social media can't get enough.
Meet Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Who Is Arguably Her Best Relationship Yet
Ever since Katie Holmes’ messy split with ex-husband Tom Cruise, we’ve been rooting for a happier love life for the 43-year-old actress. We cheered when we found out about her romance with Jamie Foxx years ago, and then Emilio Vitolo Jr. after that, and were all a little brokenhearted when those relationships ended.
‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Is Breathtaking In Plunging Top
There is not a single slide we are not in love with since Thylane Blondeau looks as stunning as ever! Thylane Blondeau sparkled when she photographed the campaign for APM Monaco a few weeks ago! The APM Monaco jewelry line takes pleasure in its elegance, savoir-vivre, and opulent lifestyle. Their website describes them as "fashion-forward." Thylane joining the campaign makes perfect sense, given their mission statement, since she exemplifies all of this and more.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo from her 30th birthday on November 23rd.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Miranda Lambert Stuns In See-Through Lace Dress
Miranda Lambert brings fresh energy to the red carpet anytime she walks it. We always look forward to her dazzling outfits and bright makeup. At the just concluded 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, the 38-year-old proved once again that she could pull off any look with ease and pure grace.
