pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Sunrise brief: New Jersey boosts solar with new Competitive Solar Incentive program
New Jersey boosts solar with new Competitive Solar Incentive program The CSI program helps residents continue the fight against climate change by increasing the supply of clean energy, while bringing down the costs of solar generation. The clock is ticking on the IRA’s prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements Developers and...
BLM starts work on 1 GW of Arizona solar, aims to make approval process more efficient
The U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced new plans to refine and speed up the development of renewable energy in its southwestern region, as it aims to deploy 25 GWac of capacity by 2025. BLM said they are expanding on their “programmatic” process to...
Erthos signs agreement for more than 100MW of earth-based solar in Texas
Erthos, Inc., the company that designed Earth Mount Solar, utility-scale solar that sits right on the ground, today announced the signing of an agreement with Industrial Sun LLC for a new utility-scale solar project of more than 100 MWdc in Texas. Industrial Sun, a renewable energy and storage developer based...
Market headwinds persist through 2023 for rapid deployment of renewable energy, report finds
Despite a market hamstrung by rising costs, supply chain disruption, trade policy uncertainty, inflation and interconnection delays, renewable energy deployments are expected to ramp up in the next two years, buoyed by clean energy incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act. In Deloitte’s 2023 Renewable Energy Outlook, the global consulting group...
USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator
JUA Technologies, an agriculture technology start-up that manufactures solar-powered crop dehydrators, has received a two-year, $600,000 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its technology. The goal of the Phase II project, titled Smart Multipurpose Solar Dehydration Device for Value Addition...
Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing
Climate change and energy crises continue to dominate headlines and exert pressure to produce clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels. With policy developments in the United States, such as the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, investments in domestic manufacturing appear to be set to grow at an unprecedented pace as manufacturers work to meet the moment with expanded capacity.
Joint venture commits $400 million to standalone battery buildout in Texas
Distributed standalone energy storage continues to be an in-demand technology in the Texas ERCOT region, as a new joint venture between Regis Energy Partners and Excelsior Energy Capital dubbed REX Storage Holdings committed $400 million to energy storage development in the region. The portfolio begins with the announcement of four...
People on the Move: Solar Integrated Roofing, Pattern Energy, and more
Martin McDermut appointed Chief Financial Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. Martin McDermut brings more than 30 years of broad financial leadership to SIRC, with a strong track record in strategic and financial planning, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC reporting for NASDAQ-listed technology companies. rPlus Energies announced Theresa...
Solar car for city mobility priced at $6,250
A new, small vehicle equipped with a solar roof will be on display next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Squad Mobility’s new car, the Squad solar electric vehicle, is a golf-cart-like battery-powered vehicle that can charge itself with sunlight. Squad Mobility said the car...
Biden admin seeks $3 billion for rooftop solar and storage in Puerto Rico
The Biden Administration has issued a request to Congress to fund a $3 billion buildout of rooftop solar and energy storage in Puerto Rico to make a more climate-resilient energy grid. The funds would be provided to the Grid Deployment Office account of the Department of Energy (DOE), providing grants...
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
The clock is ticking on the IRA’s prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements
Renewable energy developers and contractors have been anticipating the Treasury Department and IRS’s initial guidance on what is required to satisfy the prevailing wage and apprentice requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). To take advantage of these tax incentives, renewable energy developers and contractors must ensure their projects meet certain requirements, including paying a “prevailing wage” to workers, employing certain percentages of apprentices, and maintaining required ratios through registered apprenticeship programs.
Solar performance reduced by up to 30% during peak wildfire seasons, report finds
Smoke from California wildfires in September 2020 darkened the skies so much that it slashed the state’s solar power production during peak hours by 10% to 30%, according to the study Smoke from 2020 United States wildfires responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and published in Environmental Research Letters.
Growatt unveils new inverters for residential off-grid PV systems
Growatt has unveiled its new SPF 6000 ES Plus inverters for residential off-grid solar power systems. “The inverter’s string input current reaches up to 16A, making it compatible with 500W+ large power PV modules,” the manufacturer said. “The inverter includes dual MPP trackers for houses with multiple rooftop areas, supporting panel installation at different orientations and higher energy generation.”
