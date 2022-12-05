Renewable energy developers and contractors have been anticipating the Treasury Department and IRS’s initial guidance on what is required to satisfy the prevailing wage and apprentice requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). To take advantage of these tax incentives, renewable energy developers and contractors must ensure their projects meet certain requirements, including paying a “prevailing wage” to workers, employing certain percentages of apprentices, and maintaining required ratios through registered apprenticeship programs.

1 DAY AGO