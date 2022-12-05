Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Developers seek to expand Mosaic District’s vibes to more of Merrifield
The Mosaic District has been declared a rousing success by Fairfax County, but between that mixed-use neighborhood and the Dunn Loring Metro station to the north, vestiges of Merrifield’s more industrial past remain. A trio of new redevelopment pitches promise to further the county’s efforts to revitalize Merrifield by...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officially renames Lee District in a move away from Confederate past
The Fairfax, Virginia, County Board of Supervisors officially renamed the Lee District as the Franconia District on Tuesday. The board originally voted on the name change decision in June, and formally adopted the changes after a public hearing Tuesday. The change will result in name changes for other facilities that...
Data Center Knowledge
North Va. Residents Sue Data Center-Friendly County Supervisors
The battle to stop the building of data centers in and near rural lands and national landmarks in Prince William County, Va., intensified as residents filed a lawsuit against the Board of County Supervisors. After a 5 -2 ruling in favor of the Prince William County Digital Gateway on Nov....
NBC Washington
Loudoun County to Vote on School Segregation Study
A local Virginia government is taking steps toward potential reparations for families directly impacted by school segregation. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure to fund research detailing how families were harmed by the county's past efforts to fight desegregation in schools. Loudoun was one...
WTOP
Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired
The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
tysonsreporter.com
Fees waived at Fairfax County waste disposal sites for former Haulin’ Trash customers
Residents served by Haulin’ Trash, the now-bankrupt private trash collector, will be allowed to use Fairfax County’s waste disposal facilities at no charge for the next month. The Board of Supervisors moved yesterday to suspend charges for affected individuals who drop off their household trash and recycling at...
tysonsreporter.com
Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year
Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
tysonsreporter.com
Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections
Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
DC's former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety didn't want to leave post after assault arrest
WASHINGTON — For the first time since he was cleared of assault charges, D.C.’s former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart is talking about his time as the District’s top public safety official while defending his record on crime. “Of course, I do,” Geldart said when...
tysonsreporter.com
Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development
The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report
ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
County Approves Automatic Car Tax Filings — “Effective Jan. 1, Fairfax County will now automatically file personal property tax returns for these residents, a change that will benefit owners of approximately 133,000 vehicles per year…[Residents] still must register their vehicles with the DMV within 30 days or face a 10% late-filing penalty.” [Fairfax County Government]
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
'Not trying to trap drivers' | New speed cameras on the way for Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pilot program to install 10 speed cameras in Fairfax County was approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. The six-month pilot program includes the installation of cameras in nine school zones and one construction zone in early 2023. The county says...
tysonsreporter.com
Report recommends Haycock Road diet, ‘slow streets’ and sidewalks for West Falls Church Metro area
The pedestrian and bicycle network around the West Falls Church Metro station in Idylwood is uncomfortable to use in some places and nonexistent in many others, a newly released report found. The West Falls Church Active Transportation Study confirms community complaints that local roads are unsafe and inadequate for current...
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit
President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
