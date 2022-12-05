ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

tysonsreporter.com

Developers seek to expand Mosaic District’s vibes to more of Merrifield

The Mosaic District has been declared a rousing success by Fairfax County, but between that mixed-use neighborhood and the Dunn Loring Metro station to the north, vestiges of Merrifield’s more industrial past remain. A trio of new redevelopment pitches promise to further the county’s efforts to revitalize Merrifield by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Loudoun County to Vote on School Segregation Study

A local Virginia government is taking steps toward potential reparations for families directly impacted by school segregation. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure to fund research detailing how families were harmed by the county's past efforts to fight desegregation in schools. Loudoun was one...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Speed cameras are coming to Fairfax County school and work zones next year

Fairfax County will introduce speed cameras to school and construction zones early next year. At a meeting last night (Tuesday), the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved amending the county code to establish a pilot program that will install 10 automated photo speed cameras in school and construction zones around the county.
tysonsreporter.com

Flats at Tysons condo plan poised for approval despite staff objections

Plans for an 86-unit condominium development by Fairfax Square in Tysons will go to the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing this afternoon after securing the planning commission’s support last week. The commission voted 9-0 on Wednesday (Nov. 30) to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve Pulte...
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development

The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG could take action after bombshell LCPS report

ASHBURN, Va. - The fallout from the bombshell report on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases continues, but there will likely be no major legal ramifications. The grand jury report revealed Monday that the school district looked out for its own interests instead of what...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

County Approves Automatic Car Tax Filings — “Effective Jan. 1, Fairfax County will now automatically file personal property tax returns for these residents, a change that will benefit owners of approximately 133,000 vehicles per year…[Residents] still must register their vehicles with the DMV within 30 days or face a 10% late-filing penalty.” [Fairfax County Government]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit

President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
WASHINGTON, DC

