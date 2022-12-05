Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45 p.m., when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
LeBron James congratulates Glenville football team on state championship: 'It just brings so much awareness'
CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
Lakers injury update: LA to be without key role player for road trip
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip and after winning the first two legs of the trip, Los Angeles is going to be without a key role player for the remaining four games. Back-up big man Wenyen Gabriel was originally listed as questionable for...
This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians
Shortly after the news broke that Josh Bell would be a member of the Cleveland Guardians for the 2023 season, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about playing for the team. To keep it short, he's excited to be here!. This is what he sent out to his...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January
The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
Al Michaels Is Not a Fan of the Rams’ P.A. Announcer
Amazon Prime's play-by-play guy calls out SoFi Stadium’s chant on TNF.
Lakers coach goes viral for funny LeBron James-Dan Gilbert comment
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows his star player’s history just as well as anybody does. Before the Lakers played the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Tuesday, Ham was asked about LeBron James’ glowing career record against the Cavs, James’ former team. Since he first left in 2010, James is 17-2 against Cleveland.
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland’s ‘Crunchland Chips’ released
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a line of “Crunchland Chips” out in the Northeast Ohio retail market. The Cavs guard partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment for the chips, which come in sea salt, salt and vinegar, and barbeque flavors.
