Michigan State

Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?

Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023

In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years

It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
MICHIGAN STATE
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’

Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
MICHIGAN STATE
Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan

Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you. It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.
MICHIGAN STATE
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays

I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
MATTAWAN, MI
Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert

With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
