The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Let’s Get StaleKracker To Come To Kalamazoo For Gumbo Cook-Off 2023
I don't know what we have to do to get the internet sensation StaleKracker to come up from the bayou to attend the Kalamazoo Charity Gumbo Cook-Off next year, but I'm willing to be a part of it. The announcement was just made about the annual event and I'm already excited about it:
A ‘Stonehenge-Like’ Structure Exists In Lake Michigan, and is 9,000 Years Old
It's amazing, in the early times of civilization how many cultures around the world managed to do the same thing, without even knowing these other cultures existed. The Pyramids around the world were all built between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago, and multiple examples of "Stonehenge-like" structures have been found around Europe.
Living Nativity Will Premiere In Battle Creek For The Holidays
A scene from Bethlehem appeared in downtown Battle Creek over the weekend. Construction crews were busy Saturday, preparing for the 29th Annual Living Nativity that will be taking place, beginning Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, at Commerce Point, located on East Michigan Avenue near the Battle Creek City Hall.
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023
In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Where to Find Flu Shots in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek in 2022
Unfortunately, Flu season is here. While procrastinating on getting the Flu shot is understandable in the sense that we're all dealing with busy lives (school, kids, work, and so on), it's something you don't want to put off until it's too late. Symptoms of the Flu. Thankfully, I have personally...
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’
Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten. After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!. Winter sports enthusiasts across the...
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan
Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you. It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
110 Years of Happy Couples: Michigan Marriages, 1839-1949
You need a license to drive a vehicle. Without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to own a dog. If you're discovered without one, you could get a hefty fine. You need a license to be married. If you're discovered living with your partner without...
Let The Tears Flow! These Are The Best Places To Cry In Kalamazoo
Crying is a human function that many use to cope with or release sadness, anger, joy, despair, and many other feelings. Most people like to be alone when they cry, which is understandable some of us are ugly criers, loud criers, or even hysterical criers and wouldn't want anyone else to see all that.
Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert
With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
