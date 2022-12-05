Apple has upset the apple cart, so to speak, with the largest number of changes ever made at a single time to App Store prices. Developers now have 700 additional price points to work with and Apple is giving them new tools making it easier to set prices in a different country and even manage the tricky world of foreign exchange. The new pricing changes will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today. It will be available starting in the spring of 2023 for all other apps and in-app purchases.

2 DAYS AGO