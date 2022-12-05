Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Full Google Pixel Fold design renders pop up: Take a look at next year's foldable contender
Fresh new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have just surfaced online, giving us nearly a full look of the Pixel Fold. The anticipated foldable phone that Google has reportedly been preparing for quite some time now is likely looking at a possible 2023 release date. We've been hearing information about the Pixel Fold since mid-2021, so it's safe to say that 2023 could very well be the year we see the foldable materialize before our eyes, hopefully!
Phone Arena
AI chatbot predicted to replace Google in a couple of years
You might not be able to envision a world in which Google is no longer the most reliable search engine but the New York Post has written about a company called OpenAI that has created an AI chatbot called ChatGPT that could replace Google and some human workers in the near future. With over 1 million users after launching a week ago, ChatGPT can write computer code, create complex essays, decorate your home, come up with a winning marketing idea, and more.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Best smartphone series of 2022?
The year is slowly drawing to an end, and it's time to look back and reflect on everything that happened. Of course, most of us are familiar with the tick-tock cycle in the smartphone industry by now, and there are rarely big surprises. Furthermore, with all the leaks and rumors...
Phone Arena
The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold
Like it or not, by this point most of us have gotten used to the fact that flagship phones come with crazy price tags that sometimes seem outlandish compared to what we had to pay just a few years ago. One of the companies that were first to start this trend is now rumored to do the same yet again in 2023.
Phone Arena
Is Android innovation getting slower? iOS catches up and Android 14 needs to show Google cares
For years, the Android platform was synonymous with customization. You want a phone that you could fully customize? An Android phone would be the better fit. First to support widgets, first with live wallpapers, first with lock screen customization, an always-on display option, the list went on and on. This combined with the open ecosystem won Android a reputation for being the more robust system to some people.
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
Phone Arena
Update to Google Camera app gives Pixel 7 Pro users new settings for Macro Focus
One new feature found on the Pixel 7 Pro is Macro Focus. Move your camera close enough to the subject of a photo that you're going to take, and the ultra-wide camera turns on Macro Focus. With the latter enabled, you can take extreme close-ups of flowers, insects, grains of rice, and more. But how can you prevent your Pixel 7 Pro's ultra-wide camera from automatically enabling Macro Focus when that is the last thing in the world you want?
Phone Arena
Gimmicks: Samsung is not the only offender - Apple does it too
One of the most controversial terms in the tech community is the notion of “gimmicks”. The latter usually refers to purportedly new features that are not very likely to make a major difference in how users interact with a particular device. Nonetheless, they often end up being implemented and branded as “innovation”.
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
Phone Arena
Apple makes big changes to App Store pricing and adds 700 new price points
Apple has upset the apple cart, so to speak, with the largest number of changes ever made at a single time to App Store prices. Developers now have 700 additional price points to work with and Apple is giving them new tools making it easier to set prices in a different country and even manage the tricky world of foreign exchange. The new pricing changes will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today. It will be available starting in the spring of 2023 for all other apps and in-app purchases.
Phone Arena
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Mere hours after Musk officially took control of Twitter, the tech billionaire showed the world that he's not messing around. First, there were mass layoffs of employees, then Musk started shutting down features and messing with Twitter's code, and now we have the latest and greatest proof of how things are going inside Twitter HQ.
Phone Arena
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
After Samsung updated the S20 series of phones to Android 13, it is now moved to releasing the latest security updates to the line-up too. The rollout has already begun for owners of the Galaxy flagships from 2020 across Europe, as reported from SamMobile. The firmware version of the SMR...
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Phone Arena
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there. For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 series launch event back on track and set for this Sunday
Last week, Xiaomi shared over Weibo that the Xiaomi 13 launch event would be rescheduled. This was likely linked to the recent passing of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, as is customary in Chinese tradition. Now, this hasn’t been officialized yet, either through a message on the company's website or...
Phone Arena
Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Although Google decided to axe Android Auto for phones and replace it with Google Assistant Driving Mode, the Android Auto navigation software that you use in your car hasn’t been touched. Starting today, a new alternative will be available for drivers in Europe: Waze. The Mountain View company has...
Phone Arena
You can now make a 3D Avatar in WhatsApp and customize it to your heart's content
Ah, avatars – the ever present and persistent manifestation of online users. Doesn’t it always feel special when you stumble upon an image, capable of expressing who you are? Well, with WhatsApp’s latest Avatar feature, you can do that any time you want. When creating your self-image,...
Comments / 0