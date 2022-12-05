Read full article on original website
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Aiden Wright will continue his baseball and academic career at Enterprise State.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School's Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State.
Miracle on Foster Food Drive
Miracle on Foster Food Drive
Dothan AHSAA Fan Challenge
Dothan High School (DHS) Senior, Colin Groover, and Dothan High School Principal, Dr. Keith Bland, was presented with a banner to hang proudly at Dothan High School as well as a check for $1,000 to be used at DHS. Check out some of the rides that will be at the...
Pea River Historical Society opens new chapter with extensive renovations
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The last time the Pea River Historical Society was updated was 1956, and after over 60 years, it is getting a makeover. The updates were originally planned to take place later in 2023, but after the downtown fire in October forced them to store away artifacts, the plans were moved up.
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what's trending right now.
Dothan commits millions to HudsonAlpha project
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has entered into a 20 million dollar agreement with HudsonAlpha. $450,000 will be paid quarterly over the next five years for a total of $20.6 million. The agreement will establish Hudson Alpha Wiregrass, its own satellite office which is an extension of genomics research,...
Dothan business leaders hear the future of Alabama’s workforce
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan business leaders are learning what the future of Alabama’s workforce could look like. You see the sings everywhere saying “help wanted” and even “expected longer wait times due to staff shortages.”. Despite that, Alabama State Commerce officials are hopeful for the...
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville
Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville
Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
Dothan payment kiosks closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks will shut down for routine maintenance. Maintenance is required for the computer system that operates the Dothan Utilities Payment Kiosks located at the Dothan Civic Center and Westgate Park. This will require the control system to be shut down for 24...
Talking the Ozark City School 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Talking the Ozark City School 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar
2022 Ozark Christmas Parade
2022 Ozark Christmas Parade
Miracle on Foster Day 2 - Ozark
Miracle on Foster Day 2 - Ozark
Elba High’s Aimee Senn named Coffee County Good Citizen
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter held its annual Good Citizen’s Reception recently to honor the Good Citizens selected from seniors attending the Coffee County and Geneva County High Schools. Aimee Elizabeth Senn from Elba High School was designated as the Good Citizen from...
Houston County Career Academy students spread Christmas cheer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Career Academy students are spreading some extra special Christmas cheer with their holiday event for students with disabilities. Special education students were transported to a winter wonderland. First, high schoolers helped them create reindeer Christmas ornaments. “To me, that was so special,” Rehobeth High...
Salvation Army uses holiday season to prepare giving back to the Wiregrass year round
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - December is the time to celebrate giving, and one well-known nonprofit offers many ways for people to join them in helping those in need. The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to put their motto of “doing the most good” at the forefront.
