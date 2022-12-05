ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NASA capsule makes final trip around moon, then heads home

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HyoV_0jY91A0e00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.

Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next flight in a couple years.

The capsule passed within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the far side of the moon, using the lunar gravity as a slingshot for the 237,000-mile (380,000-kilometer) ride back to Earth. It spent a week in a wide, sweeping lunar orbit.

Once emerging from behind the moon and regaining communication with flight controllers in Houston, Orion beamed back photos of a close-up moon and a crescent Earth — Earthrise — in the distance.

“Orion now has its sights set on home,” said Mission Control commentator Sandra Jones.

The capsule also passed over the landing sites of Apollo 12 and 14. But at 6,000 miles (9,600 kilometers) up, it was too high to make out the descent stages of the lunar landers or anything else left behind by astronauts more than a half-century ago. During a similar flyover two weeks ago, it was too dark for pictures. This time, it was daylight.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

Deputy chief flight director Zebulon Scoville said nearby craters and other geologic features would be visible in any pictures, but little else.

“It will be more of a tip of the hat and a historical nod to the past,” Scoville told reporters last week.

The three-week test flight has exceeded expectations so far, according to officials. But the biggest challenge still lies ahead: hitting the atmosphere at more than 30 times the speed of sound and surviving the fiery reentry.

Orion blasted off Nov. 16 on the debut flight of NASA’s most powerful rocket ever, the Space Launch System or SLS.

The next flight — as early as 2024 — will attempt to carry four astronauts around the moon. The third mission, targeted for 2025, will feature the first lunar landing by astronauts since the Apollo moon program ended 50 years ago this month.

Apollo 17 rocketed away Dec. 7, 1972, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt and Ron Evans. Cernan and Schmitt spent three days on the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era, while Evans orbited the moon. Only Schmitt is still alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes all lanes of I-77 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed near Chelyan after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened at the 83.5-mile marker. The crash involved a single tractor-trailer. There is no word yet on any injuries, but medics are on the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in West Virginia murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Charleston entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Court records say that Shavan Collins was indicted for first-degree murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and use of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 14

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Falcons and look ahead to their matchup against division rival Ravens. Kent and Mike offer their takeaways from the Steelers game in Atlanta against the Falcons, even if […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash

UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Over 150 new production jobs coming to Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) — Over 150 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Jackson County, Ohio, Gov. Mike Dewine announced Wednesday. Bellisio Foods Inc., the third-largest U.S. producer of single-serve frozen meals, will invest $40 million to expand its production plant in Jackson. This will create over 177 new jobs. Bellisio Foods produces entrees from popular […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy