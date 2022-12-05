Read full article on original website
Lake Engolasters, Encamp, Andorra (with Map & Photos)
Lake Engolasters is one of the most beautiful lakes in Andorra, located near the city of Encamp. The lake is located at an altitude of 1616 m above sea level, and the elevation difference of the nearby hills is 300 m. Engolasters is hidden among dense forests and can be reached along a paved route and steep slopes. Once here, you will definitely not regret it - the lake offers an impressive view of the surroundings of the Encamp Valley. You can also ride the cable car between Lake Engolasters and Encamp. Its length is as much as 6.2 km!
Libo County, Guizhou, China (with Map & Photos)
Libo County is a paradise for nature lovers and those who enjoy the tranquility and calm offered by destinations that are not very visited, but that harbor surprises: lost and forgotten paradises, only open to the most attentive and adventurous travelers. Do you want to know this little paradise? Here we go!
Ice and snow warnings issued as temperatures set to stay as low as minus 10C
Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️Validity period brought forward to start nowValid until Sunday 1200Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70Stay...
Cop15: what are the key targets for the biodiversity agreement?
From nature restoration to sharing new information about diseases, the biodiversity agreement being negotiated at Cop15 in Montreal over the next two weeks covers a vast range of issues. Pollution, human-wildlife conflict and soil health are among the topics up for discussion as 193 governments wrangle over the “fate of the living world” in the negotiating halls, side rooms and corridors of the Palais des congrès.
‘I got £10,000-plus of food for free’: the bin diver making the most of thrown-away groceries
Tim Barratt* lives on a diet of organic steak and ethically reared £25 roast chickens, asparagus and fresh pasta costing £7 a pack. But the 22-year-old hasn’t spent any money on food – with a few exceptions such as ground coffee, spices and rice – for a year and a half. He has eaten the equivalent, he thinks, of upwards of £10,000 of mainly top-end fare, for free.
William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...
