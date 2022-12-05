Lake Engolasters is one of the most beautiful lakes in Andorra, located near the city of Encamp. The lake is located at an altitude of 1616 m above sea level, and the elevation difference of the nearby hills is 300 m. Engolasters is hidden among dense forests and can be reached along a paved route and steep slopes. Once here, you will definitely not regret it - the lake offers an impressive view of the surroundings of the Encamp Valley. You can also ride the cable car between Lake Engolasters and Encamp. Its length is as much as 6.2 km!

