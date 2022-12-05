Read full article on original website
Libo County, Guizhou, China (with Map & Photos)
Libo County is a paradise for nature lovers and those who enjoy the tranquility and calm offered by destinations that are not very visited, but that harbor surprises: lost and forgotten paradises, only open to the most attentive and adventurous travelers. Do you want to know this little paradise? Here we go!
Lake Engolasters, Encamp, Andorra (with Map & Photos)
Lake Engolasters is one of the most beautiful lakes in Andorra, located near the city of Encamp. The lake is located at an altitude of 1616 m above sea level, and the elevation difference of the nearby hills is 300 m. Engolasters is hidden among dense forests and can be reached along a paved route and steep slopes. Once here, you will definitely not regret it - the lake offers an impressive view of the surroundings of the Encamp Valley. You can also ride the cable car between Lake Engolasters and Encamp. Its length is as much as 6.2 km!
Brazil’s quarter-final hex denies historic World Cup hexa and reveals their many flaws
The way Tite phrased it, it was a deviation. He rued the deflection off Marquinhos that brought an equaliser for Bruno Petkovic and a penalty shootout where Marquinhos missed the final kick. In the bigger picture, it was a deviation, too: from their supposed destiny.Instead of the hexa, the longed-for sixth World Cup, they got the hex of the quarter-final, the hex of meeting European sides at the business end of tournaments. On the night Neymar found parity with Pele on Brazil’s all-time scoring chart, he came ever closer to being permanently separated from his country’s greatest legend: one...
Stunning lava show recreates volcanic eruption in Iceland
A magical show in Iceland uses real molten lava to recreate a volcanic eruption, to stunning effect.This video gives a glimpse of the amazing display in Reykjavík, where the audience is treated to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights in a safe setting.The team uses solidified lava that was shot out from Katla over 100 years ago and heat it up to 1,100 degrees Celsius to melt it.“It was really beautiful. I can see why a lot of people would be drawn to it, or really attracted by it,” one spectator said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrongMount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into Indonesian skyWoman sparks debate by transforming dog into the Grinch with festive trip to groomers
Croatia squeezing every drop out of superstar captain Luka Modric to keep World Cup hopes alive
In the 99th minute of Croatia’s last-16 win over Japan, Luka Modric was substituted. “We have to take care of him,” manager Zlatko Dalic explained. But there was no room for such care against Brazil: this was not the moment to wrap up Modric in cotton wool and protect him from Casemiro’s flailing boots. This time Croatia wrung every possible kilowatt out of their 37-year-old totem as he steered them to another World Cup semi-final.Croatia are making a handy habit of taking opponents to the death before killing them off - their past five World Cup knockout wins have all...
