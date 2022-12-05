A magical show in Iceland uses real molten lava to recreate a volcanic eruption, to stunning effect.This video gives a glimpse of the amazing display in Reykjavík, where the audience is treated to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights in a safe setting.The team uses solidified lava that was shot out from Katla over 100 years ago and heat it up to 1,100 degrees Celsius to melt it.“It was really beautiful. I can see why a lot of people would be drawn to it, or really attracted by it,” one spectator said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrongMount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into Indonesian skyWoman sparks debate by transforming dog into the Grinch with festive trip to groomers

