On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager
Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I...
BBC
Hull hospitals worst in England for A&E waits, NHS figures show
Patients at hospital A&Es in Hull are less likely to be seen within the official four-hour target than anywhere else in England, NHS figures show. In November, 58.2% of patients at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust sites waited over four hours to be admitted or discharged. That was almost...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning Northern Ireland boss 'not concerned about protecting legacy'
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he was not concerned about "protecting a legacy" when he agreed to return to the post nearly three years after leaving. O'Neill has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal up until Euro 2028. The 53-year-old led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 during his first stint but...
Raheem Sterling: Two arrested after break-in at England winger’s home
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary following reports of a break-in at the home of England winger Raheem Sterling located in the same village.Surrey Police said the arrests were made last night and two men are currently in custody. At this time, officers are not linking the arrests with the high-profile break-in at Mr Sterling’s Oxshott home. “That separate investigation remains ongoing and as of 12pm on Wednesday, 7 December no arrests have been made in connection with that,” police say.In a statement, the force said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances and...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Worker with a chair enforces two-year Coventry road closure
Using a worker with a chair to enforce the partial closure of a Coventry city centre road is not a long-term solution, the local council has said. A 100m stretch outside the council HQ has been one-way to traffic since 2020 to create a pedestrian-friendly street. The local authority's highways...
BBC
Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays
The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
BBC
Josh Tomlinson: Northampton Town's youngest scorer signs professional deal
Northampton Town striker Josh Tomlinson, the youngest goalscorer in their history, has signed a "long-term" professional contract. Tomlinson became the club's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged only 15 last season. And he was just 16 years and 321 days when he scored against Arsenal Under-21s in the...
BBC
Sunderland murder: £10k offered to find Alexander Carr
A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a man police want to speak to about a murder. Northumbria Police are seeking Alexander Carr after a woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday.
BBC
Willie Kirk: Leicester City need to change perception they are 'a free hit'
Leicester City boss Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League's bottom side need to change the perception that they "are a free hit". Kirk said a tweet from Chelsea before Saturday's 8-0 thrashing - in which a lion stood towering over a cowering fox - sums up how his side is viewed.
BBC
Derby and Burton maternity cases independently reviewed
An independent review is being carried out into seven maternity cases involving a trust which runs hospitals in Derby and Burton. The BBC understands that some of the cases, but not all of them, involve women who died. The patients were all under the care of University Hospitals of Derby...
BBC
King Charles III meets Luton residents and community leaders
King Charles III has met residents and community leaders in a visit to Luton. He met The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion and Luton Town football academy members during his first Bedfordshire engagements since becoming monarch. The King also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, met volunteers at the...
West Midlands metro extension ‘extremely likely’ to be delayed or scrapped due to lack of cash
A planned extension to the West Midlands Metro is "extremely likely" to be "delayed or withdrawn" due to a lack of funding, a local authority has warned. Line 2 of the city region's tram system is meant to link Birmingham and Wolverhampton to Dudley and Brierley Hill in the south west of the conurbation. But in a report released this week Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said a backdrop of inflation and rising costs meant the line was likely to go no further than Dudley without extra money – which is yet to be found.The news that England’s second city could...
BBC
Relive Stockport's FA Cup replay win over Charlton
Thank you for joining us tonight for this little midweek taste of FA Cup action. As I mentioned earlier, we'll be back tomorrow with another replay from the competition as Gillingham host Dagenham & Redbridge where one team is certain to also book their place in the third round. Until...
BBC
Derby NHS 111 service sees 'unprecedented' surge in calls
An NHS 111 service is experiencing "unprecedented" demand after bosses said it saw a 30% increase in calls from people in the East Midlands. DHU Healthcare answers non-emergency calls made to NHS 111 and directs patients to the service they need. The service, which operates from the Pride Park business...
BBC
Challenging winter forecast for Shropshire's NHS
Health services in Shropshire are expecting this winter to be one of the most challenging in recent years, according to an NHS boss. A winter control room has been launched in the county to try and manage demand. With cases of Covid-19 and flu on the rise, chief nursing officer...
BBC
Welsh Feathers: Appointment of new coach 'imminent', says Sara Moore
Welsh Feathers are close to appointing a new head coach as they build towards the 2023 World Cup. Sara Moore had been combining duties as national coach and Wales Netball's head of elite performance. Moore is now concentrating on the latter role - but expects her successor as coach to...
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Administrators rule out second appeal against relegation to focus on sale
Worcester Warriors' administrators will not appeal against a decision to uphold their relegation from the Premiership. The Rugby Football Union dismissed initial appeals by Worcester and Wasps, who are also in administration. And although Begbies Traynor believes it may have grounds for a second challenge, it wants to focus on...
