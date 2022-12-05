Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I...

