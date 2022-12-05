Read full article on original website
12/8 – Jeff Vorick’s “Widespread Dense Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast
Widespread dense fog is in the area this morning. Once fog dissipates, temperatures will warm to near-record levels again. A few clouds to partly cloudy skies can be expected this afternoon. Patchy fog will be around Friday morning. However, it does not look to be as widespread of an event...
12/7 – Jeff Vorick’s “Well-Above Seasonal” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
It is another warm day across South Mississippi. Temperatures are soaring to well above normal! High temperatures could be up to 20 degrees above normal in some spots. Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with only a few clouds this evening. The view towards the eastern horizon will be excellent for the full moon rising just before sunset.
12/6 – Jeff’s “Very Warm” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures are warm across South Mississippi! Mid to upper 70s will be found across much of our area this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place along with a 20% chance of a passing shower. Clouds will thin tonight to just a few clouds by daybreak. However,...
MSDH warns of higher flu and COVID cases
Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health warned a higher number of COVID and flu cases are expected. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says Mississippi is experiencing a rise in COVID cases and hospitalization. As family and friends come together for the holidays, MSDH advises to meet safely with up-to-date...
CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5 lottery numbers for December 8th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
CASH 3 and CASH 4 numbers for December 7th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Mississippi budget blueprint has slight spending increases
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Top legislators are recommending only a slight increase in Mississippi state government spending for the coming year. And, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is renewing his push to eliminate the state income tax. Mississippi’s 2023 budget year ends June 30, and the the 2024 budget year begins July 1.
