Mississippi State

wxxv25.com

12/7 – Jeff Vorick’s “Well-Above Seasonal” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It is another warm day across South Mississippi. Temperatures are soaring to well above normal! High temperatures could be up to 20 degrees above normal in some spots. Partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with only a few clouds this evening. The view towards the eastern horizon will be excellent for the full moon rising just before sunset.
wxxv25.com

12/6 – Jeff’s “Very Warm” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are warm across South Mississippi! Mid to upper 70s will be found across much of our area this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place along with a 20% chance of a passing shower. Clouds will thin tonight to just a few clouds by daybreak. However,...
wxxv25.com

MSDH warns of higher flu and COVID cases

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health warned a higher number of COVID and flu cases are expected. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says Mississippi is experiencing a rise in COVID cases and hospitalization. As family and friends come together for the holidays, MSDH advises to meet safely with up-to-date...
wxxv25.com

Mississippi budget blueprint has slight spending increases

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Top legislators are recommending only a slight increase in Mississippi state government spending for the coming year. And, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is renewing his push to eliminate the state income tax. Mississippi’s 2023 budget year ends June 30, and the the 2024 budget year begins July 1.
