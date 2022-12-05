ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

pv-magazine-usa.com

Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.

Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman

“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced

A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
PRATTSVILLE, NY

