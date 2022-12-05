Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
Freepoint constructs 7 MW community solar project in Greene County, N.Y.
Freepoint Solar, the solar development arm of global commodities trader Freepoint Commodities, announced the commercial operation of a 7.0 MWdc community solar facility in Greene County, N.Y. The project was developed on a 32-acre parcel of land southwest of Coxsackie, N.Y., and will serve about 650 residential and commercial customers...
The history of covered bridges in New York, Vermont
Covered bridges have long been a staple throughout the Northeast. According to the New York State Covered Bridge Society, the state was once home to over 300 covered bridges.
Award-winning Illusive Restaurant serves up burgers and wings in Rensselaer
Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed the recipe details to News10's Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?
Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
Port of Albany gets permit for wind manufacturing plant
The Port of Albany has received state permits to begin limited site work, preparing for an offshore wind manufacturing plant. The plant will be North America's first offshore wind tower manufacturing facility.
Stewart’s Shops opening new store in West Colonie
Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 2005 Central Avenue in Colonie. The store officially opens on December 7 and a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on December 16 at 10 a.m.
What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?
What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
Real estate leaders call for action as empty Downtown Albany office space increases
Albany — Municipalities across the nation are continuing to feel the impacts of the 2020 lockdowns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Stemming from "working from home," office space vacancy has increased in downtown business districts. In Albany, the vacancy rate was at 12.2 percent in June 2022, and is expected...
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
St. Peter’s, CDPHP reach contract agreement
St. Peter's Health Partners and CDPHP have reached an agreement on a new contract.
Dogtopia opening in former Latham Kmart building
Dogtopia, a dog daycare and grooming franchise, is opening its first store in the Capital Region. The business is located in the former Latham Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
Kids Get Heartwarming Family Surprise in Upstate NY School (VIDEO)
SURPRISE! We love this video and are happy to share the recent goodness at Schalmont Central School in Rotterdam. "It was a really sweet, touching moment for the family, and the kids in Mrs. Schiavo, Miss Shaffer, and Mrs. Melchior's classes will always remember," said Mrs. Melchior. -Schalmont Central School District.
George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman
“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
Former Greene County town supervisor sentenced
A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O'Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
